Sage Grey Awards Scholarship to Outstanding UNILAG Students

Sage Grey Finance Limited, a licensed financial institution committed to creating sustainable impact through lending, investments, fund management, and strategic advisory services, has awarded scholarships to five outstanding students of the University of Lagos as part of the inaugural edition of its Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. The award ceremony, which was held at the university’s main campus, reflects the company’s commitment to human capital development and the use of finance as a catalyst for positive social change.

The scholarship programme, targeted at high-performing students in Management Sciences and Engineering, provided a financial grant of ₦100,000 each to five deserving undergraduates. The beneficiaries were selected based on academic excellence, with a minimum cumulative GPA (CGPA) requirement of 4.0 and a screening process that excluded those already receiving other scholarships.

The Vice-President and Head of Compliance and Internal Audit at Sage Grey, Adeyeye Sijuade, described the scholarship programme as a reflection of the company’s long-term vision to empower the next generation of leaders.

“We are investing not just in individuals but in the future of our country. These students represent the kind of excellence and integrity we want to see more of, and we’re proud to support their journey,” said Sijuade.

The 2025 recipients, Francisca Ogehene-Vinyeze Sunday, Chuwutem Festus Okudibie, Gabriel Olaoluwa Akogun, Yusuf Olamide Bodunrin Barika, and David Akpan Emmanuel, hail from Lagos, Delta, Edo, Kwara, and Anambra States respectively, showcasing the diversity and academic promise of the Nigerian student population.

They were recognised not only for their academic performance but also for their potential to contribute meaningfully to society in the years ahead.

One of the recipients, Akogun, a student of Computer Engineering, said, “The hard work we put in over the last couple of years has paid off. I’m standing here not just because of myself but also the students and the department who have helped me to get here, and I want to say thank you to Sage Grey Finance and the University of Lagos for this opportunity that goes beyond just the monetary value,” stated Akogun.

The company has indicated that the scholarship scheme is designed to grow, with plans already in motion to expand the number of beneficiaries in future academic sessions. It said that the programme is not only a form of educational support but a part of its broader commitment to building a more equitable and empowered society through strategic, value-driven financial intervention.

Sage Grey Finance Limited’s impact-driven approach goes beyond finance and technology, reflecting a deep commitment to corporate social responsibility. The company also continues to engage in monthly CSR initiatives focused on education, environmental sustainability, and community development through strategic partnerships with institutions and NGOs.

Recent efforts have included collaborations with the University of Lagos and government agencies such as LAWMA, underscoring the company’s dedication to creating meaningful, long-term impact.