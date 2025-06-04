Robert Clarke Advises FG to Create Independent Body to Manage LG Funds

•Warns against allowing governors control allocations

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





As tensions escalate between the Osun State Government and the federal government over withheld local government (LG) allocations, senior legal practitioner Robert Clarke (SAN) has called for the creation of an independent, transparent body to handle the disbursement of federal allocations to local councils.

Speaking during an interview with ARISE NEWS on Tuesday regarding the ongoing legal battle in Osun State currently before the Supreme Court, Clarke acknowledged the apex court’s constitutional authority to intervene in such matters but stressed the need for a lasting structural solution.

According to Clarke, “For progress in Nigeria and for sanctity, I believe this is the correct position. Create a body that, when the money leaves the federal treasury, goes directly to a particular body that is ascertainable to everybody and will not be maneuvered by any governor for any particular purpose.”

The senior lawyer spoke as the Osun State Government, led by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), accuses the federal government of seizing local government allocations for February, March, and April 2025.

The state has approached the Supreme Court, seeking an order for the release of the funds and an injunction against future withholdings.

Clarke’s proposal adds a new dimension to the conversation – shifting the focus from political wrangling to institutional reform.

According to Clarke, an ideal framework would involve designating a specific, credible organisation within each state to manage disbursements. “Let the federal government first identify the particular person or body within that state that will receive and distribute the funds. If that is done, we can then go into all the nitty-gritty,” he noted.

He emphasised that such a structure would ensure that funds meant for local governance are used for their intended purpose, rather than being trapped in political power plays.

With the case now before the Supreme Court, Clarke expressed hope that the judiciary’s intervention would bring clarity. “I’m happy the Supreme Court is being asked to look into this matter.”