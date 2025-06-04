Repton Group Wins Dangote Cement National Largest Distributor Award

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Repton Group, a Nigeria-based conglomerate has clinched both the award of 2024 National Largest Distributor of Dangote Cement in Nigeria and City People Award of Excellence in the Building Material Sector.

The Group, with subsidiaries such as Kazab Heritage Limited, Defrost Ventures Limited, Continental Vision, Kazab Homes and Properties, Ibile Farm and Kazab Oil and Gas, won both awards through its cement distribution subsidiary, Kazab Heritage Limited, at the Dangote Cement Customers Awards and Gala Night on Tuesday, May 27 and City People Awards on Sunday, May 25, respectively in Lagos.

In his acceptance speech at the Dangote Cement Customers Awards and Gala Night, Otunba Odeyeyiwa Kazeem Olayemi, MD/CEO of Repton Group expressed gratitude to Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President/Chief Executive, Dangote Group; the entire Board of Dangote Group and particularly the Management Team of Dangote Cement Plc for the remarkable corporate recognition and for making their business relationship very mutually-beneficial and exciting since inception.

In Otunba Odeyeyiwa’s words, “It would be recalled that on Friday, 26th January, 2024, we won this special award for the first time after having come second for three consecutive years. As a visionary organisation, after clinching the 2023 edition, we decided not to rest on our laurels as we perceived the Award as a great positive challenge and motivation for better performance.”

He added that this corporate mindset has continued to stimulate Repton Group to persistently multiply its collective efforts and remodel its corporate strategy for superlative performance. “We are therefore glad about the eventual accomplishment of our corporate target of retaining this reputable award,” the MD/CEO said.

Otunba Odeyeyiwa also expressed special appreciation to all co-distributors for their spirit of business camaraderie and for spurring his business Group to greater performance through healthy competition. “We are all joint-winners of this coveted Award,” the MD/CEO said.

In her own remarks, Yeye Otunba Odeyeyiwa Adesola Mutiat, wife of Otunba Odeyeyiwa and Director of Repton Group, said the Group has been able to make it double by clinching the two awards in two days as a result of sustenance of operational efficiency, effective teamwork and persistent determination. She added that the ability of Repton Group to retain the Dangote Cement award has further re-affirmed its towering leadership and competitive edge in Nigeria and the sub-Saharan Africa as a notable Distributor of different brands of cement.

Mr Goke Ilesanmi, CEO, Gokmar Communication Consulting, while congratulating the Group on the double feats, attributed the latest achievements to exceptional leadership acumen of Otunba and Yeye Otunba Odeyeyiwa. In his words, “Everything rises and falls on leadership. So, Repton Group’s ability to clinch both the 2024 National Largest Distributor of Dangote Cement in Nigeria Award and City People Award of Excellence in the Building Material Sector is as a result of corporate leadership effectiveness of both Otunba and Yeye Otunba Odeyeyiwa as well as vibrancy of teamwork, clarity of corporate vision and potency of operational strategy.

“Otunba Oyeyeyiwa, for instance, is very encyclopedic when it comes to management, so also is his wife, the Director. Otunba is not resting on his laurels as he is currently undergoing a Doctorate of Business Administration Programme at the California Intercontinental University, USA, despite holding an MBA Degree from the Business School of the Netherlands and another MBA degree in General Management from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, among many other management qualifications.”