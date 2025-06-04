Presidency to Afenifere: Your Assessment of Tinubu Deceitful, Jaundiced, Bereft of Facts

•Punctures group’s position on govt’s economic reforms, cost of governance, corruption, others

DejiElumoyein Abuja





The Presidency, yesterday, reacted to the mid-term assessment of President Bola Tinubu by a faction of Afenifere, which scored the administration low.

A former minister, who now speaks for the president, Mr. Sunday Dare, in a statement, faulted the assessment of the group, describing it as deceitful, jaundiced and bereft of facts and logic.

The presidency submitted that the statement raised serious concerns about a penchant and deliberate attempt to find faults and trade in deceit instead of objectivity, adding that the group has found it challenging to accept that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s comeback story was firmly underway.

It further punctured Afenifere’s claims that the Tinubu administration’s performance over the past two years has witnessed a regression in human development, economic mismanagement, and democratic backsliding, saying it was a jaundiced view, echoing the position of opposition politicians, one of whom the group supported in the 2023 election.

“A balanced assessment based on available data reveals a more objective and progressive picture, with significant achievements amid the challenges expected from a country like Nigeria with decades-old problems.

“Beyond its confounding conclusions based on prejudice, the statement raises the following issues. With the ensuing point-by-point clarification, it will become clear that the group’s position is neither grounded in facts nor logic.

“The factional Afenifere’s claim that Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, have led to ‘unmitigated sufferings’ and ‘economic deforms’ seeks to draw attention to some of the challenges but overlooks the macroeconomic gains.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy, announced on May 29, 2023, saved the government over $10 billion in 2023 alone, reducing fiscal strain and redirecting funds to other sectors.

“Unifying the foreign exchange market and the naira’s floatation aimed to address distortions in the currency market, boosted foreign reserves to $38.1 billion by 2024 and achieved a trade surplus of N18.86 trillion for the country.

“Under the Tinubu administration, Nigeria’s annual inflation rate fell to 23.71% in April 2025 from 24.23% in the prior month. Food inflation, the most significant component of the inflation basket, remained elevated but moderated to 21.26% from 21.79%

“While these figures indicate stabilisation, the immediate impact on ordinary Nigerians is not lost. The government’s cash transfer programme, which provides funds to the poorest households and benefits over 5.7 million households, is a credible outreach.

“However, dismissing the twin policies as ‘unforced errors’ ignores the unsustainable nature of the previous subsidy regime and multiple exchange rate systems, which were draining public finances.

“A more balanced critique would acknowledge the necessity of reform while emphasising the need for better-targeted social safety nets.”

Addressing cost of governance and the Oronsaye Report, the presidency said, “The assertion that the Tinubu administration has failed to implement the Oronsaye Report and instead increased governance costs is inaccurate.

“The Oronsaye Report, which recommends the merger or scrapping of government agencies to reduce expenditure, has not been fully implemented and has drawn criticisms; it must be noted, however, that the administration has made some efforts to improve fiscal discipline.

“The fiscal deficit was reduced from 5.4% of GDP in 2023 to 3.0% in 2024, and the debt service-to-revenue ratio dropped from nearly 100% in 2022 to under 40% by 2024. The government also recorded over N6 trillion in revenue in Q1 2025, partly due to removing Ways & Means financing and fuel subsidies.

“These steps demonstrate fiscal prudence and will eventually translate into immediate, tangible relief for citizens. The administration is working earnestly to address these optics and prioritise cost-cutting measures, including implementing the Oronsaye Report, to restore public trust.

On the allegations of prebendalism and corruption, it said, “Afenifere’s claim that the administration favours ‘the privileged and connected’ through corrupt palliative distribution and mega-project allocations is questionable.

“Reports of palliatives being mismanaged or distributed through unverified channels have no doubt surfaced, raising concerns about transparency.

“The administration has taken steps against corruption, such as suspending Humanitarian Affairs Minister BettaEdu in January 2024 over alleged fund diversion, signalling some commitment to accountability.

“Critics may argue that more systemic action is needed, but dismissing all the efforts as propaganda overlooks these initial steps.

“It must, however, be noted that in 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured a record-breaking 4,111 convictions, marking its most successful year since its inception. They recovered over N364 billion and significant amounts in foreign currencies, including $214.5 Million, $54,318.64, and 31,265 Euros.

“The EFCC achieved its single most significant asset recovery in 2025, with the final forfeiture of an Abuja estate measuring 150,500 square meters and containing 725 units of duplexes and other apartments. The EFCC concluded the final forfeiture and handed the estate to the Ministry of Housing in May 2025.”

Speaking to the democratic concerns and centralisation, it said, “Afenifere’s accusation that the Tinubu administration is pursuing a ‘one-party state totalitarianism’ and undermining democratic institutions is unsupported and lacks merit. The claim of neutralising the legislature and judiciary is also a false alarm.

“The public should note that the Supreme Court has upheld opposition victories in states like Kano, Plateau, and Abia, suggesting judicial independence.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has faced criticism for allegedly appointing individuals said to be ruling party affiliates, but no evidence confirms these appointees are card-carrying APC members.

“The allegation that the Tinubu government cracks down on peaceful protesters is primarily unfounded. It is a regurgitated rhetoric deployed under previous administrations as a reflection of broader challenges in Nigeria’s democratic culture.

“The issue of the State Police is more complex than the oversimplified approach of the factional Afenifere’s statement. Every administration policy is subject to security impact assessment before implementation, and there is a difference between the State Police being widely advocated and a Police State that critics may blame the federal government for if implemented without caution.”

As far as the security and social welfare. Package of the government is concerned, it said, “Contrary to the impression created, the administration’s security record is impressive. Over 13,500 terrorists, bandits, and insurgents have been neutralised and 7,000 arrested in the past year, though there is still some news of abductions and violent attacks.

“The administration’s proactive response to security-related matters has paved the way for more farmers to return to their farms, impacting food production and supply. The administration also embarked on agricultural initiatives, including tractor procurement, fertiliser distribution, and increased mechanisation.”

However, with respect to the political climate and 2027 elections, it also said, “The claims of government-sponsored conflicts within opposition parties lack concrete evidence and should be ignored.

“Economic reforms are undoubtedly laying the foundation for long-term stability, with GDP growth at 4.6% in Q4 2024 and a Fitch B credit rating upgrade as evidence. Moody’s Investors Service’s latest upgrade of Nigeria’s rating from Caa1 to B3, with a Stable Outlook, indicates that the Tinubu administration is on the right path.

“The government is not oblivious to some discontent and difficult times among Nigerians. There is an urgency to deliver more tangible results, which is guaranteed given the impressive performance of the administration in just two years.

“Afenifere’s statement saw the cup as half empty. On the contrary, it’s half full. Under President Tinubu’s administration, some of Nigeria’s hydra-headed problems are being tackled headlong.”