PettySave MfB Celebrates Children’s Day with Financial Literacy Event

Sunday Ehigiator

PettySave MFB, over the weekend commemorated this year’s Children’s Day with a colourful event that brought together over a hundred pupils from a few schools across Alimosho, Lagos, in a school-based celebration focused on fun, financial education, and community impact.

The event, themed, “Save Smart, Start Early,” featured a mix of exciting activities including a short educational video on money and savings, a mini excursion to the bank’s main banking hall, games and quizzes.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of PettySave MFB, Victor Adebowale, emphasised the importance of instilling a savings culture in children. He treated misconceptions about banking and investments, reassuring the children about the security of their savings, including coverage by insurance against theft.

“Every account, even yours as young savers, is protected. Through NDIC insurance, your savings are secured against theft or loss, so you can save with confidence and peace of mind.”

Guest speaker and financial literacy advocate, Bosede Olusola-Obasa, who addressed the pupils with energy and warmth, encouraged them to start saving early, regardless of the amount, as she used a piggy bank as a practical tool during her session.

“It’s not about how much you save, but about building the habit of saving and investing,” said Olusola-Obasa. “You can become a millionaire at the age of 13 if you pay attention to your spending habits by saving and investing more.”