Pad Me A Girl Initiative Marks Menstrual Hygiene Day in Ogun, Abuja

Funmi Ogundare

As part of activities marking the Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, the ‘Pad Me A Girl Initiative’, a menstrual health advocacy project of GATMASH Media, recently conducted a simultaneous outreach programme at Isolog College, Akute, Ogun State and IDP camp in Area one, Durumi, Abuja.

Themed, ‘Overcoming the Challenges in 2030’, the twin outreach aimed to address period poverty, promote menstrual dignity, and equip girls, particularly those in vulnerable communities with hygiene products and accurate information.

At the Durumi IDP camp, dozens of displaced girls and women took part in a hands-on menstrual hygiene session. Participants received free sanitary pads, hygiene education booklets, writing materials, and access to one-on-one counselling.

“This is the first time someone talked to me about my period in a kind way,” said Zainab, 14, a camp resident. “I now understand that it is normal, not a curse.”

The session focused on debunking menstrual myths, building confidence and improving hygiene practices among girls living in displacement.

At Isolog College, students engaged in a candid and inspiring programme that included a keynote address from Theresa Moses, CEO of GATMASH Media and convener of the initiative.

“A girl should not miss school, sports, or opportunities because of her period. We are here to restore dignity,” she said.

She noted that the initiative has distributed over 2,000 sanitary pads in underserved communities and established a sustainable pad bank for continued support in IDP camps, rural schools and local markets.

We’re not just handing out supplies, we are rewriting the story of what it means to be a girl in Nigeria.”

The guest speaker, Mrs. Amina Omoike, a media expert and life coach, shared her personal story, encouraging girls to speak openly about menstruation.

“When I had my first period, I thought something was wrong with me, today, I tell you, it’s not just natural, it’s powerful.”

Omoike also provided hygiene tips, such as changing pads every four to six hours, washing hands properly, and choosing safe, breathable clothing.

Vice Principal of Isolog College, Mrs. Ihomuehe Egumah commended the initiative, describing the programme as a ‘legacy moment’ for the school.0 the

“Today, we give our girls what many of us never had: knowledge, support, and dignity,” she said.

A partner of BL Consulting, Mr. Lawal Abiodun Adeyemi said the programme was “building a movement,” while Paul Maduakor, CEO of ProStar Sports International, encouraged the girls not to let menstruation define their future.

Essential materials such as sanitary pads, exercise books and pens, menstrual hygiene guides, were distributed to the girls. They also received a pad bank referral information.