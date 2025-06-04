Osun Monarch Urges Youths to Shun Violence

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State traditional ruler, Olojudo of Ido-Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde Ishola Jokotola II, has charged Nigerian youths to embrace heritage and lead with responsibility.

The monarch also reaffirmed Ooni of Ile- Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, as the only supreme head of the Yoruba traditional institution.

He posited that: “The supreme traditional authority of the Ooni of Ife clearly pointed out that the Oonirisa remains the natural and undisputed head of the Yoruba traditional institution, embodying the spiritual and ancestral unity of the race.”

The Oba, who stated this when he was honoured as the Grand Patron and Osun Youth Ambassador by the Osun State Ministry of Youth Affairs, also advised youths in Osun State and Nigeria to always shun violence and not make themselves available as tools for political unrest.

The recognition, which was bestowed on the monarch by the ministry, celebrates his unwavering dedication to youth development, cultural preservation, and the promotion of traditional values.

The award was announced during a youth-focused event held at the Osogbo Grammar School Mega Hall, Osogbo.

The theme of the event, which was: ‘The Role of Youth in Good Governance’, was aimed at initiating discussion and actions towards the emancipation of young people in Osun State.

While receiving the award at his palace, Oba Jokotola expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organisers and offered special appreciation to the state Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, for championing youth empowerment across the state.

According to him, “This honour represents the hopes of a new generation. I commend Governor Adeleke for his visionary leadership and for creating platforms that enable our youths to participate meaningfully in shaping the future.”

The royal father urged the youths to wield modern technology and social media with wisdom and responsibility.

He emphasized that young people must not allow themselves to become tools of misinformation or destruction, but rather become ambassadors of peace, innovation, and development.

The Oba further stressed the importance of historical and cultural awareness, urging the youths to be well-groomed in the traditions, values, and stories that define the Yoruba people.

“A people disconnected from their history are easily misled,” Oba Jokotola stated, adding that: “Our youths must know who they are, where they come from, and the depth of the values they inherit.”

However, Oba Jokotola pronounced a royal blessing upon the youths of Osun State and beyond, praying for wisdom, direction, and divine guidance as they rise to leadership and service in various spheres of life.

“May our youths be guided by light, strengthened by knowledge, and anchored in the wisdom of our ancestors,” he declared from the throne.