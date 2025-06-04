Nigerian Navy’s Fleet Recapitalisation, Modernisation Drive as Force Multiplier in Fight against Maritime Crimes 

In a bold move to scale up the fight against maritime crimes and bolster the security of Nigeria’s territorial waters, particularly the Gulf of Guinea corridor, which remains vital to regional and global trade, the Nigerian Navy last week commissioned and inducted three state-of-the-art warships — NNS SHERE, NNS FARO, and NNS IKOGOSI, alongside three AW109 Trekker helicopters into its fleet. As the third-largest naval force in Africa, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that it’s a clear demonstration that the Nigerian Navy’s fleet recapitalisation programme is firmly on track, reinforcing its growing capability to combat maritime illegalities and safeguard national interests at sea

Although 70 per cent of Nigeria’s economic growth lies on the waterways, the maritime domain is fraught with diverse threats such as terrorism, transnational organised crimes, trafficking and illicit economic

activities, sea piracy and robbery, smuggling illegal fishing and even crude oil theft, all of which are enhanced by the interconnectedness of the maritime domain.

To tackle this, the Nigerian Navy has had to patrol the endless miles of waterways to protect the nation’s territorial integrity, as well as contribute its quota at the regional level, by patrolling the waters of the Gulf of Guinea, which is a vast expanse of water stretching almost 6,000km from Senegal to Angola.

Recapitalisation Drive

Today, some of these challenges are gradually becoming a thing of the past especially when it comes to fleet acquisition, surveillance and ship building capacity.

Thus, when Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, assumed office as Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) on June 23, 2023, his recapitalisation agenda was guided by the Nigerian Navy’s Strategic Directive and aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to bolster national security, maritime safety, and economic development.

With focus on enhancing fleet readiness, maritime domain awareness, and operational effectiveness, the Nigerian Navy has accelerated its platform acquisition efforts to replace aging assets and improve blue-water and littoral capabilities.

From Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) to completion and delivery of NNS Oji and NNS Kada, as well as Fast Attack Craft and Interceptors, procurement of FPB 110 patrol boats and other fast patrol craft for riverine and coastal operations, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and its integration for maritime surveillance, this has expanded the Navy’s maritime domain awareness and gone a long way to eliminate sea blindness.

Of importance is his emphasis on local shipbuilding at the Naval Dockyard Limited with increased investment also for the Naval Shipyard Limited too to enhance self-reliance in ship repair and maintenance. This is inclusive of human capital and training enhancement with emphasis on technology integration and cyber capability training.

Essentially, Vice Admiral Ogalla’s recapitalisation efforts has been aimed to increase the Nigerian Navy’s presence in both coastal and deep-sea operations; deter maritime crimes and protect Nigeria’s economic interests, particularly oil and gas infrastructure, as well as promote regional maritime security leadership within ECOWAS and the Gulf of Guinea.

The Acquisition

In line with these, the NN recently acquired three fast patrol warships with high endurance- Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SHERE, NNS FARO, and NNS IKOGOSI, as well as three AW109 Trekker helicopters, into the NN fleet.

Three Nigerian Navy AW 109 S TREKKER Helicopters, with visual call-signs- NN501, NN502 & NN503, are light utility helicopter manufactured by Leonardo Helicopters in Italy, designed to carry a crew of two pilots and up to six passengers with endurance of two hours 30 minutes in the air. They are expected to be used for Over the Horizon Patrols, Maritime Surveillance and Targeting.

NNS IKOGOSI, on the other hand is a high speed patrol boat with name derived from a Town in Ekiti. Classified as a River Town Class Vessel, her motto is “Search For Victory.

Meanwhile, NNS FARO and NNS SHERE are 38m Fast Patrol Boat, which are suitable for surveillance, reconnaissance, and maritime security missions and boasts of rapid response capabilities, and versatility in conducting diverse missions!

Rites of Passage

So it was an elated Navy that last week welcomed President Bola Tinubu as Special

Guest of Honour (SGOH) to commission the three vessels and three AW109 Trekker helicopters, into the NN fleet at NNS BEECROFT, Apapa Lagos, with the inauguration of a 207-unit Base flat for naval personnel on the sidelines.

The commissioning started with a Guard March on Parade and had the special guest of honour inspect the Guard of Honour, leading to the CNS speech and that of the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria.

What followed was the Reading/Issuance of Commissioning Warrant to COs of Ships afterwhich they marched to meet their Ship’s Company at the jetty. This was followed immediately by the Declaration of Commissioning of Ships and Induction of Helicopters by SGOH, as well as the Breaking of Mast Head and Hoisting of Commissioning Pennant.

After the Hoisting of Jack and Ensigns, prayers were made before the SGOH’s read his speech and proceeded to cutting the tape for Induction of the Helicopters/Inspection of the Ships, which led to the Signing of Visitors’ Book by SGOH and presentation of plaque.

The Commissioning

Held as part of the 69th anniversary of the NN, President Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of state for Defence, Bello Matawalle, said it reflected his administration’s determination to empower institutions and protect national resources.

While commending that the NN for its fight against maritime criminality, he said the newly commissioned ships and helicopters were force multipliers that would enhance the its capabilities to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests, especially in our Gulf of Guinea corridor.

“This moment is not merely a ceremony, it is a declaration of the resolve, a testament to progress, and a bold stride towards securing our nation’s future. The sea, has remained a pillar of our nation’s economic prosperity and for the past 69 years, the Nigerian Navy has stood as the guardian of this blue territory. With the addition of these formidable assets, we affirm our commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain,” he said.

While commending Vice Admiral Ogalla’s leadership in driving fleet modernisation and strategic foresight of the entire team, he also applauded the National Assembly and maritime partners that contributed to turning the vision into reality. This was just as he urged the NN to envision a future where Nigeria’s waters would be secure, free from criminality, and conducive for economic activities.

He said: “As we commission these ships and helicopters, let us envision the future they herald: a future where our waters are impervious to criminality; where fishermen cast their nets in peace; where global trade flows unhindered through our ports. This is not a distant dream but a mission within our reach. As the Nigerian Navy remains the guardian of our blue economy, sail forth with courage and know that a grateful nation stands behind you.”

Also speaking, the Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Vice Admiral Kim Pankyu (rtd), said one of the ships, NNS IKOGOSI, which was gifted to the NN by his government, symbolised the strong diplomatic relationship between Korea and Nigeria, which began in 1980.

Harping on the the importance of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, he said threats such as piracy, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, reinforced the need for them to work together to respond to these threats, given that the maritime security in the region was critical not only to Nigeria and its neighbours, but also to Korea and the international community.

While reiterating the NN’s commitment to fleet recapitalisation and modernisation to enhance its operational efficiency, the CNS, Vice Admiral Ogalla, in his speech, said the new acquisitions mark a significant milestone in the Navy’s efforts to dominate Nigeria’s maritime space and deny criminal elements freedom of action.

He said the newly commissioned ships and helicopters possessed advanced surveillance and rapid-response capabilities, which would bolster the Navy’s maritime domain awareness and response capabilities, as well enhance maritime security and facilitate increased economic activities in the maritime environment.

He said: “This commissioning ceremony being part of our 69th Anniversary Celebration, indicates the gradual measures to equip the Nigerian Navy over the years. The Nigerian Navy is still expecting several platforms to join her fleet this year. Some of these platforms include 2 x 76m High Endurance Offshore Patrol Vessels from Turkey, 3 x 46m Fast Patrol Boats from China, Tug Boats, amongst others.

“These platforms will enhance our operational readiness to carryout our statutory roles. We are also enhancing human capacity development through adequate technical trainings to ensure proper usage and maintenance of these platforms. This is in addition to other welfare packages to improve the morale and operational efficiency of our personnel being the most important resource of the Navy.

“Today’s induction, is a testament of the Federal Government’s resolve to ensure the security of our waters for the prosperity of our dear nation. Let me therefore warn all maritime criminals who threaten our waters that our maritime space will no longer be a safe haven for crimes as the Nigerian Navy is better equipped to curb all forms of criminalities for increased economic activities and national security.”

At the induction were many dignitaries including the Chairman Senate Committee for Defence, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Honourable Yusuf Gagdi; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Samuel Afolayan (rtd) amongst others, including senior officers.

Even with budgetary constraints, bureaucratic procurement delays and need for sustained local shipbuilding capacity and manpower training, the commissioning and induction of the three vessels and helicopters, has spotlighted Vice Admiral Ogalla’s deliberate push to modernise and expand the Nigerian Navy’s operational capabilities through a comprehensive recapitalisation drive.