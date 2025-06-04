Nasarawa Assembly Demands Probe of DPO’s Death in Kano

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of CSP Muhammad Ali, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Rano Police Station, Kano State.

The lawmakers also called on the Kano State Government to fish out Ali’s killers and bring them to justice.

It was reported that CSP Ali was attacked by some youths, leading to his death in the hospital.

The House condemned in totality the gruesome killing of the police officer, a native of Nasarawa State, for unjustified reasons.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Danladi Jatau, made the call after Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki, the member representing Lafia Central, brought the issue under matters of public importance during the House proceedings in Lafia Wednesday.

Jatau said that fishing out and punishing the perpetrators of the devilish act would serve as a deterrent to others.

“I want to appreciate Hon. Solomon Yakubu Akwashiki for bringing this matter and others for your contributions on this painful issue.

“First, I want to condole with Nasarawa State Government and Eggon nation over the killing of CSP Ali. He was my classmate in College of Education Akwanga.

“I am more bereaved than anybody. Look at how he was killed. This is inhuman and devilish.

“We urge His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, to draw the attention of the IGP and Kano State Government to conduct full investigation into the gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Earlier, Hon. Akwashiki, the member representing Lafia Central constituency, condemned the killing of CSP Ali by a mob in Kano State.

“The gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali, the DPO of Rano, Kano State, calls for concern.

“Mr Speaker, when you watch the video, you will shed tears. Last year, the DPO of Ahoada in River State, Bako Angbashim, was killed, they are all Eggon sons.

“This calls for concern, if security personnel were killed and nothing happened, Nasarawa State and Eggon nation are worried,” he said.

Akwashiki called on his colleagues to support him to ensure that justice is done on the matter.

“The House sympathizes with the Nasarawa Government, IGP and Eggon nation over the gruesome killing of CSP Muhammad Ali.

“I want to call on the IGP and Kano State Government to conduct an investigation and fish out the perpetrators of the devilish act,” he said.

Other lawmakers, Hon. Daniel Ogazi and Hon. Esson Mairiga, supported the motion calling for decisive action in order to bring the perpetrators to book.

They also sympathised with the state government and Eggon nation over the loss.

They stressed the need for police officers to be protected against mob action and other evil elements in the country