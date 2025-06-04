Lawmaker Petitions IG over Alleged Criminal Breach of Trust

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uche Nwole, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IG), Kayode Egbetokun, over an alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of his Porsche Cayenne Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) by a mechanic in the Apo area of the FCT.

The petition, which was dated March 28, 2025, and submitted to the IG by Ciena Consulting Legal and Regulatory Consultants on behalf of the former lawmaker, demands among other things, the urgent intervention of the IG to take over the investigation of the matter from the FCT Police Command.

According to the petition, “Our client, as a law-abiding citizen, is calling on your good office to investigate this matter with a view to taking over the investigation of the case and ensuring that justice is done to recover the SUV and also ensure that the suspect and his accomplices are prosecuted.”

Hon. Nwole also gave a synopsis of the case while addressing a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, “Sometime in September 2023, my Porsche Cayenne SUV, with registration plate ‘ME 3’, valued at N180,000, 000 or $148,000, with a mileage of 48,000 on its clock at the time, was involved in a minor accident in Abuja, which dented the bumper and caused one of the front tyres to burst.

“I took it to a Lebanese workshop near ICPC, and they told me that the damaged parts would be imported, and it would take a longer time to fix. But when I saw a son of my former colleague at the House of Representatives who is a mechanic and owns a workshop at Gudu, Abuja, where he repairs cars, including panel beating and painting, he asked that I should give him the opportunity to fix my car; I gave him the authority to go to the Lebanese workshop to tow the car to his workshop at Gudu for repairs.

“He, however, told me that he would order the parts from overseas, and once he took delivery of the parts, he would fix the SUV and deliver it to me. In early 2024, I told him to return the SUV if he could not fix it. “He demanded N400,000, which I paid. Early this year, I went to his workshop and discovered that my SUV was no longer in his workshop. My findings revealed that he had sold my SUV without my knowledge and permission.

“It was at this point that I involved his mother, who requested through a letter to me that I should pay an additional N2.9 million for the repair before the vehicle would be delivered to me. When I refused, she requested that we go to Apo Police Station to meet with the DPO to find an amicable resolution to the matter. Fortunately, the DPO saw reason with my point of view, which is that I could not pay additional money without even seeing my car. That was how this case started.”

He added: “When the matter was transferred to the FCT Command, I decided to pay the N2.9 million they were demanding before they would release my car to the police as an exhibit.

“Regrettably, they committed another criminal breach by going to buy a rickety old-model Porsche Cayenne and presenting it to the Police Command as my vehicle. When I saw it, I told them it was not mine. As God would have it, I got those who sold the old Porsche they presented, and they had also made a statement at the police command.”

He nonetheless appealed to the IG to get to the root of the matter with a view to recovering his original Porsche.

Nwole also alleged that the mother of the suspect is bragging that she will use her contacts and influence in the police to frustrate the investigation.

He further alleged that some retired top cops are calling those handling the case to intimidate and dictate to them, hence his decision to petition the IG.