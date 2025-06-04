Lagos Warns Residents: Disobey Environmental Laws, Face Our Wrath

Segun James





The Lagos State Government yesterday read the riot act to residents who brazenly defy and disobey environmental laws that they will henceforth face the full wrath of the law should they breach the law.

Speaking to newsmen in Alausa, Ikeja, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. TokunboWahab, said a stiff penalty of N250,000 or up to three months imprisonment awaits anyone caught dumping refuse illegally or littering the environment as provided under the Lagos Sanitation Environmental Law Provisions, adding that serial offenders will face even stiffer punishments.

The commissioner warned those in the habit of dumping refuse or solid waste in drains, medians or road setbacks to desist, emphasizing that such unwholesome acts contribute to flash flooding, endangers public health and deface the city.

Wahab also warned squatters on the pedestrian bridges across the state to vacate as they are in the habit of engaging in open defecation and engaging in criminal activities on the bridges thus dissuading pedestrians from using the bridges and in turn endangering their lives saying defaulters risk prosecution.

“The government has arrested and prosecuted over 3,000 environmental offenders. However, we won’t drop the ball, we would continue to ramp up our enforcement and sensitization; I want us to all know that we cannot achieve the results of behavioural change over-night but it has to be over time” he said.

He also warned developers and builders dumping building materials on the drains or on the roads during the construction process saying that all of such contravening structures will be sealed up and the owners prosecuted.

He maintained that there is a total ban on open defecation and urination and over 1710 public toilets have been provided by government and private bodies with additional toilet facilities available in eateries and gas stations in the state for those who are pressed to make use of them.

Wahab reminded all that the ban on all forms of street trading is still in place and no form of trading will be allowed on the roads, medians, open spaces and walkways meant for pedestrians, warning that traders should restrict trading to specified market/stall spaces.

He urged all residents, household and business organisations to patronize only approved and assigned PSP operators saying that timely payment of waste bill supports the system and ensures consistent service while tasking those who generate waste to also take responsibility for its proper disposal.

“If a PSP operator fails to collect your waste, report immediately to Lawma,” he said.

He hinted that surveillance and enforcement operatives from the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, KAI, as well as Lawma’s surveillance teams are fully operational across state saying that there is a new commitment to arrest prosecute, name and shame all convicted offenders.

“Let me reiterate that the ban on cart pushers has not been lifted because they are the ones that dump wastes indiscriminately across the state; as such, residents should desist from patronizing them and always patronize registered PSP.”

Wahab mentioned that the World Environment Day will be celebrated on june 5. with the theme: “Ending Plastic Pollution” stating that it is a day to appreciate the environment and emphasize its care”

Speaking on the 2025 World Environment Day celebration on June 5, Wahab said: “As a state we are committed to ending the scourge of plastic waste in our state. there is no going back on the July 1 deadline for the commencement of enforcement of ban on single use plastics.

“After an 18-month moratorium to producers, distributors and users. we are also stepping up our advocacy for the citizenry to be well aware of the ban which is a follow up to that of styrofoam food packs,” he said.

He thereafter appealed to residents to continue to maintain a cleaner environment as they celebrate the Ed-eil-Kabir this weekend adding that Lagosians should make the protection of the environment a priority during and after the salah celebration.