Lagos Partners WALURE to Bridge Digital Divide in Public Education

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Wednesday inaugurated a Digital Teaching Hub donated by WALURE, a tech-solution company, in collaboration with Education Resource Centre.

Located within the Educational Resource Centre and operated under the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the hub is designed to provide cutting-edge digital learning resources for both students and teachers.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the facility, Alli-Balogun described the hub as a transformative tool that will significantly enhance teaching and learning outcomes across public schools in the state.

He added that it is a major step forward in modernising the education system through technology.

“This is more than just a facility; it’s a platform for direct interaction between students and educators. It also provides opportunities for capacity building, mentorship and timely subject-based learning,” Alli-Balogun said.

The digital hub supports both live streaming and pre-recorded educational content, which can be accessed online and through social media platforms like Instagram.

The commissioner emphasised that this ensures accessibility and engagement for students beyond the classroom.

“Education is the future, and ICT is the vehicle driving it. Marrying the two means we are already moving in the right direction,” he noted. “With this initiative, our students will enjoy real-life learning experiences, access to quality digital content, and one-on-one engagement with educators and facilitators.”

He stressed the importance of sustaining and maintaining the facility to ensure long-term impact, adding that the state government is fully committed to its continuous operation and development.

He also revealed that the state plans to expand the initiative by including additional subjects, particularly those aligned with the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), as well as technical and vocational education courses.

“We are not stopping here. This is just the beginning,” he said. “We’re working to incorporate more content, scale up access, and bring more technical schools on board.”

He also revealed that the initiative has garnered federal attention. “Just last week, we had discussions with the Honorable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who is working on similar models. If Lagos had launched this earlier, we would have proudly set the precedent nationwide.”

The commissioner recommended the hub’s model to other states and countries, describing it as a replicable blueprint for integrating digital technology into public education.

“This initiative proves that when public sector vision is combined with private sector support, we can redefine the future of education for generations to come,” he stated.

The General Manager of WALURE, Mr. Obafemi Okunbanjo, hailed the project as a powerful example of how public-private collaboration can drive educational transformation and its role in supporting the development of quality education and improving student performance in the state.

“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration between the private sector and government,” he stated. “It represents our contribution to the advancement of education and the improvement of examination outcomes across Lagos.”

He noted that the initiative was specifically designed to bridge the gap between traditional teaching methods and the realities of a digital age.

“It is expected to make a tangible difference in the lives of our teachers and students. I am confident that it will continue to positively impact academic performance for years to come,” he added.

He also expressed optimism that the success of the hub would serve as a model for other states, demonstrating how technology can be effectively leveraged to meet critical educational goals.

Earlier in her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Abisola Dokunmu-Adegbite, expressed enthusiasm about the impact the initiative is poised to make.

“We are truly excited about this project because of its potential to transform how we teach and learn,” she said. “It is a concept designed to encourage students to succeed. What we are doing today is an investment in the future.”

She also highlighted the dual purpose of the hub, noting that it would not only benefit students but also serve as a vital platform for teacher training.

“We are also going to use the hub to teach the teachers. Capacity building is key to improving our overall education system,” she affirmed.