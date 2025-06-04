Katsina Eyes E-governance, Trains 6,000 Workers on Computer Literacy

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government is stepping up revolving efforts to implement e-government system to improve productivity, transparency, accountability, equitable and inclusive governance in the state.

The renewed move by the government for the implementation of the e-governance follows the training of over 6,000 civil servants across different cadres on computer literacy.

Speaking on the reforms made by the government to implement the e-governmence, the Special Adviser on Public Sector Administration Reforms to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda, Usman Isyaku, said the government also established Katsina Directorate of Information and Communication Technology (KATDICT).

He said the training of the 6,000 civil servants on computer literacy was among the revolving public service reforms put in place by the Governor Radda-led government to implement e-governance in the state in order to provide more efficient and accessible services to citizens.

He stressed that the government is training workers and utilizing the directorate of information and communication technology to transform government operations and services, thereby creating an enabling environment for e-governance.

He added that the state government prioritized new initiatives to drive the adoption of e-government across the MDAs, which will in turn improve service delivery, drive transparency, accountability and good governance.

“It is part of the reforms agenda of this administration that each and every worker in the state must be computer literate. We have so far trained over 6,000 civil servants on computer literacy in addition to many other ongoing trainings,” Isyaku said.

He said the Governor Radda-led government has carried out other reforms in the public service sector such as the introduction of written examination and interviews for prospective permanent secretaries and promotion of workers.

“Appointment of permanent secretaries in the state is now based on written examination and interview. Once you passed the examination, you are eligible to undergo interview. That has been the policy since the coming on board of this administration,” he added.