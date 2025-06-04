Kano: Sen Barau Visits Families of Late Athletes

•Donates N22m as compensation

Ahmad Sorondinkiin Kano





The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator BarauJibrin, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the families of the 22 Kano athletes, who died in a fatal auto crash on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred in Dakatsalle town, a few kilometres from the Kano State metropolis, while the athletes were returning from the just-concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate, described the incident as tragic and announced the donation of N1m to each of the families of the 22 late athletes.

He said the loss was felt not only by the immediate families of the deceased and the sports community but also by the entire Kano State and the country at large.

“We are here to register our condolences to you over this tragic and devastating incident that led to the loss of our brothers. We, therefore, renew our faith and accept it as the will of Allah. May Allah SWT grant them Aljannatul Firdausi and give you all the strength to bear these irreparable losses,” he said

The Chief Imam of the GwagwarwaJuma’at Mosque, Sheikh Adda’uAliyu, the ward heads of Gwagwarwa and Gama, UsmanAliyu and RabeIsyaku, and other members of the community received the Deputy President of the Senate.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the Chief Imam appreciated Barau’s condolence visit and donation, adding that the donation would go a long way in supporting the families of the deceased.