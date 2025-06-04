Idris: No Administration in History Has Matched What Tinubu Achieved in Two Years

•He vanquished monster of oil subsidy, forex racket, began massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme and the CreditCorp

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, yesterday, boasted that no preceding administration in Nigeria’s democratic history has achieved what the President Bola Tinubu’s administration has achieved in two years.

He made this assertion in Abuja, at the inaugural National Dialogue on Citizen Engagement and National Security, with theme: “One Voice, One Vision: Uniting Perspectives for a Stronger Nigeria.”

He lauded the Tinubu’s administration for recording such sweeping reforms and achievements within two years, reiterating that no past regime has ever come close.

“No preceding government has ever achieved what the Tinubu administration has achieved in two years: first, the courage to vanquish the monster of oil subsidy and the forex racket, and then massive road infrastructure, an unprecedented students’ loans scheme, and the CreditCorp, indeed, policies that are re-stimulating confidence in our young population,” Idris said.

He said the achievements of the administration in just two years were indicative of irrefutable evidence of visionary and courageous leadership.

He also stressed that the forum, initiated by the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came at a time when Nigeria was, “at the confluence of purpose and possibility.”

The minister insisted the event was not merely a policy talk shop, but a deliberate platform to harmonise policy perspectives with the lived experiences of ordinary Nigerians.

“Just last week, we commemorated the second anniversary of the Tinubu administration with ample proof of its monumental positive impact,” he buttressed.

He also noted that the Tinubu administration’s policies were beginning to yield tangible outcomes.

“After a stormy start, food prices are falling, even as we are stemming the tide of insecurity, while the impact of governance, for the first time in decades, is making a new headway through the local government autonomy, the creation of ministries for regional development, and the biggest boost in agriculture – the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.”

He underscored the essence of national dialogue, noting that national unity and citizen trust were the foundations of national security.

“There can be no national security without national unity. And there can be no unity without trust. In times of uncertainty and insecurity, our greatest weapon is not force. It is trust between the governed and those who govern,” he stated.

He pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is grounded in citizen participation and engagement, where every Nigerian must feel, be seen, heard, and valued.

The minister also conceded that the forum reflected the clamour for genuine synergy among all national stakeholders, by, “bringing together government, media, civil society, and the security community, not in silos, but in synergy. Not to talk at each other, but to listen to each other.”

He stressed that Nigerians did not require uniformity to achieve unity; rather, they can embrace their diverse identities while remaining united in purpose.