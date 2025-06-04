Ibas Appoints 11 New Permanent Secretaries in Rivers Civil Service 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has approved the appointment of 11 senior civil servants for permanent secretaries positions in the state.

In a statement signed by the state acting Head of Service, Dr Inyingi Brown, the sole administrator announced the appointment yesterday evening.

The approved permanent secretaries include: Imaonyani Roseline Ephraim-George, Dr Mina T. Ikuru, Dabite Sokari George, Soibitein Duke Harry, Lauretta Davies Dimkpa and Uche R. Ideozu.

Others are: Chimenum Mpi, Jeremiah Egwu, Nicholas Iminabo Wokoma, Vera Sam Dike and Aleruchi Akani.

The statement, however, disclosed that the newly appointed permanent secretaries will be sworn in by the State administrator on a date to be announced later.