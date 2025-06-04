House to Host 2025 National, Regional Conference on Fiscal Oversight, Accountability

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives has announced plans to host a major national conference aimed at transforming the country’s public financial accountability framework as a critical national initiative.

Set to take place from July 6 to July 10, 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, the National Conference on Public Accounts and Fiscal Governance (NCPAFG) is being organized by the House’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Speaking at a press briefing at the National Assembly Press Center in Abuja yesterday, the Public Accounts Committee Chairman, Hon. Bamidele Salam, outlined the ambitious scope of the event describing it as a flagship initiative within the 10th Assembly’s Legislative Agenda which emphasizes democratic consolidation through enhanced transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

Themed – “Fiscal Governance in Nigeria: Charting a New Course for Transparency and Sustainable Development” – the conference will gather top-tier participants including federal and state financial administrators, lawmakers, oversight agencies, anti-graft bodies, international partners, civil society actors, and representatives from all levels of government.

Salam noted the conference would also serve as a precursor to Nigeria’s hosting of the 2025 West African Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAPAC) Conference, a hosting right recently secured by the country.

Citing figures from the 2020/2021 Auditor-General’s reports, Salam stressed the urgency of public finance reforms.

He disclosed that over N300 billion in public spending has not been accounted for, with frequent unauthorized fund reallocations and numerous audit irregularities.

He added that over 60% of federal MDAs continue to breach financial rules, severely undermining public trust.

The primary objective of the conference, Salam said, is to address these systemic failures by fostering inclusive and candid discussions among key players in fiscal governance.

His words: “It also aims to build capacity through training sessions and workshops for PAC members, auditors, finance officers, and regulators.

“These training sessions will focus on modern audit methods, oversight enhancement, and knowledge exchange on public sector reforms, especially digital innovations in managing public finances.

“Furthermore, the conference will examine the structural and technical challenges that have stalled the enforcement of audit recommendations. High-level sessions will explore the harmonization of laws, regulations, and oversight processes between federal and state levels to improve the efficiency and coherence of Nigeria’s fiscal oversight systems.”

Salam underscored the need for unified action among stakeholders to establish accountability and transparency as national cornerstones.

“The event will also spotlight the importance of post-legislative review, particularly at the sub-national level, where ineffective oversight often hampers service delivery.

“Another focal point will be the integration of international best practices in areas like digital governance, audit automation, expenditure tracking, and anti-corruption technologies. Which will help align Nigeria’s public finance systems with global expectations in the digital era.

“Organizers are aiming for tangible results. Key targets include reducing unaccounted public funds from over N300 billion to below N1 billion by 2026, and cutting MDA non-compliance rates from above 60% to single-digit figures.

“Additionally, the event is expected to improve Nigeria’s standing in the Fiscal Governance Health Index (FGHI) through the adoption of transparent digital tools”

“Long-term outcomes anticipated from the conference include the formulation of a National Blueprint for Digital Audit and Financial Management and the creation of a National Fiscal Governance Working Group, which will be composed of multiple stakeholders and tasked with sustaining reform momentum.”

He further noted: “The conference will be graced by top Nigerian leaders, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attending as the Special Guest of Honour. Vice President KashimShettima is slated to deliver the keynote speech, and Senate President GodswillAkpabio, House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, and FCT Minister NyesomWike are expected in prominent supporting roles.

“The international dimension of the event will be marked by a keynote presentation from Mr. Edwin W. Harris Jr., Director General of the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA).

“Other attendees will include representatives from the Nigerian Governors Forum, key government agencies at all levels, auditing bodies, financial crime institutions, local government officials, academics, media practitioners, business leaders, and civil society groups”

Salam however called on the media to play a vital role in promoting the conference adding: “This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s democratic and developmental progress. We urge the media to help spotlight this event and mobilize national awareness.”

He expressed confidence that the conference would mark a turning point in Nigeria’s pursuit of transparent and digitally driven public financial governance.