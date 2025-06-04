Heineken Scores Five-star UCL Experience for Nigerian Fans

As Paris Saint-Germain continue to savor their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy with a stunning 5–0 victory over Inter Milan at Munich’s Allianz Arena, the celebration wasn’t limited to Europe.

In Nigeria, Heineken delivered a five-star football experience that brought the magic of the final to life for thousands of fans across the nation.

From the Lagos Continental Hotel in Victoria Island to lively viewing parties in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin City, and beyond, Heineken stayed true to its campaign promise: “One Night, One Game, One Epic Experience.”

At the Lagos flagship venue, the atmosphere was electric. Fans arrived early, welcomed by cold Heineken beer, delicious meals, interactive games, and the chance to win exciting prizes.

The energy hit a new level once Achraf Hakimi scored PSG’s opening goal. The venue erupted into thunderous cheers that echoed Munich’s own.

“This is the best way to watch football,” said one of the ecstatic fans enjoying his Heineken beer.

“We might be in Lagos, but tonight, it feels like we’re in the front row in Germany.”

PSG was writing football history in Munich. In a breathtaking display of dominance, the French champions tore apart Inter Milan with a performance that will be etched into Champions League folklore.

Teenage prodigy Désiré Doué was the undoubted star of the night. He not only provided the assist for the opening goal but went on to score twice himself, becoming the youngest player ever to both score and assist in a Champions League final.

PSG added three more goals in the second half through Doué again, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu, completing a statement 5–0 win and crowning a treble-winning season under manager Luis Enrique.

As each goal hit the back of the net, roars erupted across Heineken viewing centres nationwide—from Transcorp Hilton in Abuja to Piano Lounge in Port Harcourt, 130 Degrees in Benin City, and Ghosts & Spirit Lounge in Abule Egba.

Indeed, it was an evening where football merged with lifestyle. Nigerian music stars Fido and Wande Coal brought their A-game, performing crowd favourites that had fans singing along and dancing well into the night.

Their live performances added vibrant colour to an already electrifying evening, keeping the energy alive after the final whistle.

Adding star power to the experience was ex-Super Eagles striker Julius Aghahowa, who mingled freely with guests, posed for pictures, and shared expert insight on the game, delighting fans with his presence and personal touch.

“This year’s UEFA Champions League final is not just a match—it’s a cultural moment,” said Maria Shadeko, Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries. “We’re blending world-class football with unforgettable lifestyle experiences. Through our activities, we’re celebrating the real hardcore fans—the ones who make the game magical from wherever they are.”

Shadeko added that Heineken’s goal is to ensure Nigerian fans feel seen and celebrated. “They may not be in Munich, but they’re just as important to the spirit of the game. That’s why we go all out—every year—to make this night one to remember.”