FUO Sends Students Home as SERVICOM Begins Enforcement of Indecent Dressing Law

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Scores of students of the Federal University Otuoke (FUO) in Bayelsa State were sent back home by officials of the institution over indecent and improper dressing to the school campus.

The officials of the SERVICOM under the office of the vice chancellor of the institution, at about 7a.m. last Monday, mounted vigilance at the entrance of the institution, picking out students found breaching the dressing code. Most of the students found allegedly breaching the dressing code were those found with tinted hair, colour hair, female students with leggings and tight jeans and boys with saggy jeans.

A lecturer and top members of the Academic Staff Union (ASUU), Socrates Ebo, had on the officials social media handle of the institution reminded students to follow the university’s dress rules.

He said only suits, trousers, shirts, skirts, blouses, gowns, and native wear are allowed on campus. For shoes, only sandals, covered shoes, canvas, and sneakers are permitted on campus.

Adding that body revealing clothes, ripped jeans, dying of hair are no more allowed in the school.

According to him, “Many believe this kind of dress code should be adopted in all universities to promote discipline and proper appearance among students.”

Many of the students, however, have commended the institution management for moving against cases of indecent dressing, saying: “It’s a welcome development, I just hope the management of the university continues with this new development.

“The improper dressing is becoming too rampant, mostly among those newly admitted students. Kudos to the SERVICOM boss for taking the bull by the horn to sanitize the university system.”

But a student of the university, Lucky Ebidou, expressed his reservation over the development, calling on the institution management to adopt the same zeal shown against indecent dressing to tackle issues of over congested lecture rooms and lack of power supply on campus.

Another student, Egbegi Edeinbofa, also called the attention of the institution management to issues of over congested lecture rooms and poor health facilities, “where students buy drugs with their own money, or the fact that this institution doesn’t have electricity.”