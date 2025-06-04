FG Flags Off First LCNG Plant in North-east to Boost Gas Penetration

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, yesterday inaugurated the first-ever Liquefied to Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) hub in the North-east of Nigeria, describing it as a testament to the potential of public-private collaboration in advancing the federal government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ agenda.

In his speech at the event, which took place in Yola, Adamawa state, the minister mentioned that through the project by Greenville LNG, the country was setting a new benchmark for energy accessibility and sustainability.

“The strategic location of this facility in the North-east also carries deep significance. For far too long, this region has faced infrastructural challenges that have limited its full economic potential.

“This facility in Yola marks a significant turning point. It is a beacon of hope and opportunity, not only for Adamawa state but for the entire region. It demonstrates that the benefits of Nigeria’s vast natural gas resources can and must reach every corner of our country,” he added.

A statement by his spokesman, Louis Ibah, quoted Ekpo as saying that President Bola Tinubu has made it a national priority to harness Nigeria’s gas resources for economic transformation, industrialisation, and social development. He said the LCNG model was a perfect example of such innovation.

According to him, it creates an integrated solution for powering vehicles and industrial equipment with both LNG and CNG, offering cleaner, cheaper alternatives to diesel and petrol.

Ekpo said: “This transformative project highlights the federal government’s unrelenting efforts to drive economic growth through gas adoption, building on the immense promise of natural gas as a cornerstone for national energy security.

“By leveraging advanced technology and innovative models like this LCNG facility, we are setting a new benchmark for energy accessibility and sustainability. This LCNG facility is not only delivering energy but also delivering hope, creating jobs, enabling businesses, and fostering peace through inclusive development.”

He also called on other investors and gas developers to invest in the LCNG project, noting that there is still so much ground to cover and so many communities that remain underserved. He also thanked the Government and people of Adamawa State for their support for the project through the provision of land and a conducive environment for construction by contractors, saying CNG is cheaper and cleaner than petrol, and that Tinubu means well for Adamawa.

Adamawa State Governor, AhmaduFintiri, represented by his Deputy, Prof. KaletapwaFarauta, commended the federal government for facilitating the investment, saying it aligns with the vision of the state government for cleaner and affordable energy sources.

The governor noted that the state has witnessed the impact of climate change and that it is real and is behind every policy and project geared at saving the environment and ensuring that citizens live and breathe healthy air.

“We will need more of the federal government’s intervention, and we will do our best to ensure that the project succeeds,” he stated.

Chairman of Greenville, Mr. Eddy Van Ben Broeke, said the company was committing over $1 billion as investments in the country and that similar projects will be replicated in other states, calling on the government for support to bring them to fruition.