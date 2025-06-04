FEC Approves Revised National Urban Development Policy

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the revised National Urban Development Policy (NUDP), which provides for a framework to guide urban planning, development, and governance across Nigeria over the next decade.

The revised policy, developed by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in collaboration with UN-Habitat and other key stakeholders, replaces the previous 2012 edition.

In addition, it reflects the pressing realities of Nigeria’s urban challenges and the country’s global development commitments, a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, BadamasiHaiba, stated.

With over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population projected to live in urban areas by 2050, the need for a new, integrated urban development framework has become urgent as the new policy responds to this challenge by introducing a “business unusual” approach that departs from fragmented, reactive planning, and embraces proactive, inclusive, and long-term strategies.

Speaking on the significance of the policy approval, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, stated: “The NUDP is a critical milestone in Nigeria’s urban journey.

“It provides us with a clear roadmap to plan and build cities that are productive, liveable, inclusive, and climate-resilient. With this policy, we are better positioned to harness the full potential of our urban spaces to drive national development and uplift the quality of life for all Nigerians.”

A major focus of the policy, according to the ministry, is the strengthening of urban governance. It advocates for the creation of metropolitan commissions and regional planning bodies to manage Nigeria’s fast-growing urban regions and conurbations that cut across administrative boundaries.

To ensure success, the NUDP provides a clear implementation framework with defined roles for federal, state, and local governments. It calls for capacity building, public awareness campaigns, and strong partnerships with the private sector, academia, and civil society.

In addition to this success, the ministry said it is actively advancing several other key initiatives, including the National Physical Planning Standards, which is currently undergoing extensive stakeholder engagement at various levels.

Another important initiative, it said, is the National Policy on Rural Settlements Planning and Development, which seeks to address the challenges of rapid urbanisation by identifying development gaps in rural areas and providing targeted solutions.

This approach aims to reduce the pressure on urban centers by discouraging rural-to-urban migration through improved rural development.

“Furthermore, a number of regional development plans are presently in progress across the country. These initiatives collectively demonstrate the ministry’s strong alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, an agenda that prioritises not only housing delivery but also the broader goal of sustainable urban development,” it stated.