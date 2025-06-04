Edo Govt Revokes Appointment of Aidenogie of South Ibie, Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, Okumagbe of Wano Kingdom

AdibeEmenyonu in Benin City





The Edo State Government has revoked the appointment of UmoruInusaUmoru as the Aidenogie of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

Umoru has been replaced by Alhaji Kelvin Danesi as the Aidenogie.

Also revoked was the appointment of LukmanAkemokue as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East LGA for failure to comply with the declaration of Customary Law regulating succession to the throne as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979.

In a statement endorsed by Edo State Secretary to State Government (SSG) and made available to journalists in Benin City, Umar Musa Ikhilor, said following the revocation, modalities have been set in motion to begin the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in line with the state extant law.

Similarly, the statement disclosed the immediate removal of Dr. George OshiapiEgabor as the Okumagbe of Uwano as the Okumagbe of Uwano Kingdom in Etsako East LGA of the state for failure to comply with declaration of the Customary Law regulating succession to the throne as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979.

Following this revocation, the statement noted that modalities have been set in motion to begin the process of selecting a new Okumagbe of Uwano in line with the extant laws, adding that Egabor was earlier suspended over recent cases of incessant Kidnappings and killing in his domain.

The statement read in part: “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the Edo State Executive Council at its meeting of 30th April, approved the revocation of appointment of UmoruInusaUmoru as the Aidenogie of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state and the immediate reinstatement of AlhajiAliyu Kelvin Danesi as the Aidenogie of South Ibie.

“The decision is premised on the fact the stool was not at any time vacant prior the appointment of UmoruInusaUmoru.

“In the same vein, the state Executive Council approved the revocation of LukmanAkemokue as the Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in Etsako East LGA of the state for failure to comply with the declaration of Customary Law regulating succession to the throne, as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979.

“Following the revocation, modalities have been set in motion to begin the process of selecting a new Okuokpellagbe of Okpella in line with the Extant law.

“The State Executive Council also approved the immediate removal of Dr. George OshiapiEgabor as the Okumagbe of Uwano kingdom, Agenebode in Etsako East LGA of the state for failure to comply with the declaration of Customary Law regulating succession to the throne as enshrined in the Bendel State Legal Notice 132 of 1979.”

The statement further noted: “Egabor was earlier suspended over recent cases on incessant kidnappings and killing in his domain” adding that a selection process has been set in motion for a new ruler for the kingdom in line with the extant law of the state.

“We urged all subjects of the aforementioned localities/domains to remain calm as the state government remains committed to ensuring the peace, unity and prosperity and greater happiness of the good people of Edo State”, the statement concluded.