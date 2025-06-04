Denmark, AAPW, Seek Ways to Mitigate Climate Change Impacts, Develop Blue/Green Economy

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Advancing community capacity to mitigate climate change impacts and develop green and blue economy in the Niger Delta was the talking point at a two-day policy dialogue and exhibition on Green and Blue Economy held in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Tuesday.

The two-day event was sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark in Nigeria and implemented by the Academic Associates PeaceWorks (AAPW).

With the theme “Policy Dialogue and Exhibition on Blue and Green Economy in Niger Delta, the event saw participants dialogue on issues and policies concerning climate change, the blue and green economy and ways to mitigate actions, especially for farmers and fisherfolks in the region.

The Senior Program Manager, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark in Nigeria, Nosakhare Hilda Ayejimiwo, said the world is living in a time where climate change is undeniably one of the greatest global concerns of this era.

She said, yet, while its effects are felt worldwide, it is communities at the frontline like in the Niger Delta that bear the brunt of its impacts most acutely as they face unique challenges that demand urgent, thoughtful, and locally relevant responses.

The project, according to her, is one of Denmark’s strategic priorities for engagement with Africa in their increased efforts for climate adaptation, with a particular focus on water, forests, and biodiversity, and support a just, green transition in the continent.

She said: “Denmark’s partnership in this region, reflects our strong commitment to supporting solutions that are inclusive, locally-led, and sustainable. This project is a shining example of those values in action. It embodies collaboration across sectors and stakeholders, recognizing that no one group can tackle these complex challenges alone.

“I would like to commend the collaboration we see here – between government institutions working to create enabling policies; community groups and associations, especially the farmers and fisherfolk whose livelihoods depend directly on the health of the land and waters; civil society organizations and NGOs like AAPW, who bring critical technical expertise and a deep understanding of the communities; and the private sector, which plays a vital role in driving sustainable economic development.

In her address, the Executive Director, AAPW, Dr. Judith Burden Asuni, the project is pursuing a bold approach to increasing community capacity and improving their knowledge, skills, and understanding of climate change impacts and adoption of Green-and-Blue economy practices.

She said the project is also supportive of community livelihood policies and behavioural change among community members, leading to the adoption of renewable energy technologies, climate-friendly agricultural practices and improved eco-system restoration.

Giving an overview of what AAPW has done for two years in the course of the project, she said: “We have established two multi-stakeholder networks in Bayelsa and Delta States to improve coordination, knowledge sharing, and policy engagement.

“A total of 240 community-based farmers, fisherfolk, and stakeholders received participatory, hands-on training through ten expert-led modules covering topics such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, waste management, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable fisheries, enterprise development, stakeholder collaboration, and extension services.

“Sixteen cooperatives were formed, each aligned with shared environmental and economic objectives, and supported with demonstration farms, technical mentorship, and practical training in project management, value addition, market access, financial management, and business planning.

“Ultimately, this initiative represents not only a significant step towards mitigating the impacts of climate change but also a robust model for how research, peacebuilding, and international support can converge to create a safer, more sustainable future.

“We invite the media to join us in highlighting the transformative potential of this project, supporting ongoing dialogue on climate change, peace, and sustainable development, and inspiring action through evidence-based and conflict-sensitive reporting.”

Speaking on the policies made so far, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Agricultural and Natural Resources, Professor BekeSese, said he has the mandate to produce food for Bayelsa, Nigerians and the world and noted that there is the need for local farmers to be actively involved in food production.

He pointed out that the present administration of Governor DouyeDiri, has come to the conclusion that the state is too blessed to be poor or be associated with poverty, because of the rich vegetation and fertility of the soil, regretting that the amount of food consumed in the state are brought from outside.

He said: “Our primary focus has been on rice production because Bayelsa State is a natural habitat for rice. So, we are supporting our rice farmers by providing inputs, seedlings and rice mills.

“Our goal is to reduce the cost of rice and we cannot do that without collaboration with our rice farmers. We want to create the enabling environment to produce for farmers to be productive.”