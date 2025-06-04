Delta State: Land-grabbing Crippling Agriculture in Our Community, Protesters Cry Out

•Monarch assures justice being sought through lawful avenues

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





In a bid to save agriculture, their main occupation, youths from Ogbe-Akwu Community in Ogwashi-Uku in Delta State, on Monday, embarked on a peaceful protest to the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr.) IfechukwudeAninshiOkonjo II, and the secretariat of Aniocha South Local Government Council.

The youths sought to express their anger and frustration over persistent harassment and encroachment on their land allegedly perpetuated by persons from the neighbouring community of Ibusa in Oshimili North area.

They were joined in the peaceful demonstration by youths from Ogbe-Ahu/Ogbe-Ani and Ogbe-Ofu axis of the Ogwashi-Uku, carrying placards and chorusing protest songs.

The placards bore different inscriptions depicting their unhappiness with the situation: “LGA, help our farmers and hunters from molestation and intimidation on our farmlands”; “We say, No to Ibusa land grabbers!”; “Help us restore dignity”.

They lamented the unabating spate of land-grabbing activities by certain individuals from neighboring Ibusa community, claiming the intruders had repeatedly trespassed on Ogwashi-Uku farmlands, viciously chasing away even elderly men and women, thereby denying them access to their ancestral land for subsistence farming.

Led by the President-General of Ogwashi-Uku Youth Development Association, Comrade Stanley Chiedu, they decried what they termed “persistent provocation” that had begun to push Ogwashi-Uku people to the limits of patience.

The protesters also alleged the trespassers were operating under the guise of possession of certain survey plans, which they however dismissed as “fake and discredited” and merely a desperate attempt to hoodwink government officials and the general public into conceding to their unlawful territorial claims.

Addressing the protesters at the palace, on behalf of His Royal Majesty, the Palace Secretary, Prince IfeakanachukwuEmordi, commended the youths for their peaceful posture and for not resorting to violence in the face of persistent provocation.

He acknowledged the pains and distress being caused by the illegal activities of the land invaders and assured the protesters that the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku was actively pursuing justice over the matter through appropriate and lawful means.

Nevertheless, Prince Emordi told the protesters that there was already a Supreme Court judgment which declared the survey plan paraded by the land grabbers as invalid and of no legal consequence, adding that two separate lawsuits were ongoing at the Federal High Court in Abuja and the Delta State High Court in Asaba to address on the whole matter.

However, the Secretary cautioned the youths against taking the law into their own hands and emphasized the importance of allowing the legal process to take its course.

Emordi said: “His Majesty has directed that the appropriate law enforcement agencies be notified about the criminal trespass and destruction being carried out by these invaders.

“The Obi is committed to ensuring that justice is done and that those responsible are held accountable under the law.”

President-General of Ogwashi-Uku Youths Development Association, Comrade Chiedu, who led the protesters through the streets of Ogwashi-Uku, appealed to relevant authorities to come to the aid of the people as their inheritance was being forcibly taken from them.

He said: “For over a long time, the respective farmers have been molested, their farm produce destroyed by elements suspected to be land grabbers from Ibusa Community.

“Today, they have decided to cry out to government authorities, security agencies and the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku for help.

“What is happening today in Ogwashi-Uku bushes is an eyesore, where people can no longer go to their farm safely, where our inheritance has been taken in a broad daylight without any recourse to anybody.

“Our only source of livelihood is farming as you are aware, and today we can no longer farm. Our brothers and youths on daily basis are being chased away, our women are being chased, our hunters can no longer hunt and these are what we are known for.

“We call on the local government chairman, the police area commander, the DPO, the prescribed authority for Ogwashi-Uku to come to our aid today because, as it stands now, we can no longer countenance what is happening in the bushes.”