CRMI Commends Appointment of Its President as ED  at NCGC

The Chartered Risk Management Institute of Nigeria (CRMI) has expresses its appreciation to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CRMI, Professor Ezekiel Oseni, as the Executive Director, Risk Management, at the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC). The appointment came at a time he was exiting as the President of the institute.

Professor Oseni, who now transitions from his role as President of the Institute, has provided visionary leadership, notably steering CRMI to spearhead the formation of the Forum of African Risk Management Associations (FARMA), in collaboration with peer institutions across countries such as South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and others—aimed at delivering localized risk management solutions across the continent.

In a statement, the Registrar/Chief Executive, CRMI, Victor Olannye, noted that this appointment is a clear testament to the President’s commitment to integrating a risk-based approach in implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Olannye said: “The establishment of the NCGC by the Federal Government is a laudable initiative that aligns perfectly with the theme of CRMI’s upcoming 24th Annual National Risk Management Conference: “Global Risks, Local Solutions”, scheduled to hold in Lagos from 28th to 29th August, 2025.”

“On this occasion, the Institute renews its call for the establishment of risk management departments across all government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs). Such institutionalisation will enhance operational efficiency and support the effective realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

“As the only chartered risk management institute in Nigeria with global affiliations, CRMI is uniquely positioned to support the government with world-class expertise. We remain fully prepared and committed to providing best-practice risk management support wherever needed.”