CP-PDP: Wike Not Recognised as Our Party Member

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





The Conference of PDP Professionals, has disowned the Minister of the FCT, NyesomWike, saying the Peoples Democratic Party did not recognise him as a member of the party.

In a statement by the chairman and signed by ObinnaNwachukeu, the group said it’s attention had been drawn to the recent outburst by Wike in his latest media parley wherein he boasted that no one had the guts to tell him that he was not a member of the PDP.

‘’The Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) is unequivocal in its stand that the FCT Minister is no longer recognised as a member of the PDP, having lost the membership of our great party by his open cessation of subscription, loyalty and adherence to the mandatory Code of Conduct of members as enshrined under Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),’’ it said.

The PDP professionals further said, ‘’For emphasis Section 10 (6) of the PDP Constitution unambiguously dictates that “No member of the party shall align with other parties or groups to undermine the party or any of its elected government.

‘’It is instructive to state that the legal claim, validity or legitimacy of membership of any political party or any organisation for that matter, is explicitly embedded in the uncompromised subscription and absolute loyalty by an individual to the enshrined Code of Conduct of the organisation.

‘’The self-executory import of Section 10 (6) is that by publicly aligning with the APC and declaring to work for the victory of the APC in the 2026 FCT Council Election and the 2027 Presidential election, the FCT minister, has by such alignment and declaration renounced, relinquished and terminated his membership of the PDP,’’ the PDP Professionals said.