Court Orders Immigration Alert, Asset Verification in Forgery Trial

Wale Igbintade





Justice RahmanOshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday granted bail in the sum of N50 million to Friday Audu, who is facing trial alongside Genting International Ltd for alleged forgery and related offences.

The court also directed Audu to deposit his international passport and ordered the EFCC to notify the Nigerian Immigration Service within 48 hours.

Audu and the company were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an amended eight-count charge, dated May 17, 2025 (Charge No. ID/25617C/25).

The charges include forgery, impersonation, and possession of fraudulent documents.

Charges initially filed for conspiracy and retention of stolen property were dropped in the amended charge, which focuses on allegations of forged documents and false representation.

According to the EFCC, Audu allegedly forged an “Ultimate Beneficial Ownership Declaration Form,” purportedly signed by one BaffaleYakubu.

He is also accused of possessing documents in which he falsely represented himself as Yakubu and another individual, Nasiru Mohammed Barau.

In granting bail, Justice Oshodi ordered Audu to provide two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must be individuals of means, depose to affidavits of means, show evidence of gainful employment, and maintain a bank account with a minimum balance of N50 million

Besides, the sureties must provide proof of tax payments for the past three years, as issued by the Lagos State Government.

Justice Oshodi added: “The Chief Registrar shall verify compliance with all bail conditions. The prosecution must strictly comply with the fifth condition and notify the Nigerian Immigration Service.”

Following the bail ruling, EFCC counsel, Mrs. BilkisuBuhari-Bala, called the fourth prosecution witness, Mr. BaffaleYakubu, a bureau de change operator.

Yakubu in his testimony said: “I met Friday Audu through a Chinese friend, Kenny, around June 2024. Kenny said he wanted to obtain a lottery licence in Nigeria and, because he wasn’t in the country, asked me to act as a director.”

Yakubu said Kenny planned to register a company with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and later informed him that the company name had been approved.

He stated that his personal information and signature for the registration but was told he couldn’t remain a director due to the nature of his business.

He then introduced his brother, Nasiru Mohammed Barau, as a second director and submitted his details as well.

Yakubu said he met Audu in July 2024 through another Chinese national, Adney.

Subsequently, the data collection process intensified. He was asked to submit his BVN, email address, NIN, and bank account details.

Later, Yakubu said he was informed that unless he and his brother resigned as directors of Genting International Ltd, the company would not be granted a licence. He then requested that both names be removed.

In December 2024, Audu allegedly contacted Yakubu to ask if he had been approached by the EFCC.

When Yakubu replied no, Audu reportedly advised him, should he be contacted, he should say he was a non-active director of Genting and to provide Union Bank account details if asked.

Yakubu told the court that when he was eventually contacted by the EFCC in January 2025, he denied owning a Union Bank account and disclaimed a customer form with discrepancies in his mother’s name and local government. He insisted the signature on the form was not his.

Under cross-examination by Audu’s counsel, Mr. KunleAdegoke, SAN, the witness admitted he and Barau were initially named directors and that he had requested their removal.

He also confirmed that the signatures sent to Kenny were not forged and that he had voluntarily provided his personal information for the CAC registration.

However, Yakubu denied knowledge of being appointed company secretary, denied authorizing the opening of any Union Bank account, and said he was unaware of signing any such documents.

The suit has been adjourned till September 29 for further trial.