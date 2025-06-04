CEOs Discuss Succession Planning, Wills, Probate

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Saturday, May 17th, 2025, marked a transformative gathering of CEOs, industry leaders, and visionaries at the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, Lekki, for the May edition of the highly anticipated CEO’s Forum. Themed “From Ownership to Legacy: Passing the Baton.”

The event was convened and hosted by ESV. Adetoun Otepola, Managing Director of Solid Foundation Group, and served as a platform to rethink wealth beyond acquisition and explore the systems needed to preserve it.

The Forum brought together distinguished guest speakers who are at the forefront of their respective industries: Mr Dayo Olaiya, CEO of Dayola Property and Development Company; Ms Folasade Olusanya, Managing Partner of Jackson Etti & Edu; Mrs Akachi Comfort, Regional Executive (West) of AG Mortgage Bank Plc; and Mr Tobi Osonuga, MD of Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited.

One of the key sessions was led by Folasade Olusanya, who delivered an insightful presentation on succession planning, wills, and probate. She asked hard-hitting questions like, “What happens if you don’t wake up tomorrow?” challenging CEOs to confront the reality of legacy and take decisive steps to protect what they’ve built. She broke down common misconceptions around succession, explained the differences between wills and trusts, and addressed emotional and cultural blocks that often delay estate planning. Her session was a wake-up call for business owners to stop postponing the inevitable and start designing a future where their assets live on with purpose.

In another highlight of the Forum, Akachi Comfort, Regional Executive (West) of AG Mortgage Bank Plc, introduced the MREIF Mortgage Loan, a flexible and accessible financing solution created to make homeownership possible for professionals and entrepreneurs alike. She explained how eligible applicants can access up to ₦200 million, enjoy a 20-year flexible repayment tenor, and benefit from one of the lowest interest rates in the market, just 12% per annum. She also highlighted the newly formed strategic alliance between Solid Foundation Group and AG Mortgage Bank Plc, designed to further cement the commitment to accessible and affordable real estate for aspiring homeowners and investors across Nigeria.

Mr Tobi Osonuga, in his session urged attendees to take control of their financial futures with his statement, “You can sack your landlord.” He stressed the need for property ownership as a means of breaking free from recurring rent payments and shared investment opportunities. He introduced two standout projects, HalleyVine Residence (a serene collection of loft apartments and duplexes off Monastery Road), and Citi Mall (a premium commercial development along the Lekki-Epe corridor). Both offer investors a mix of style, function, and return on investment, complete with flexible payment options.

Dayo Olaiya followed with a compelling showcase of ongoing residential developments from Dayola Property and Development Company. Among the projects featured were Heirs Park Residences in Igbo Efon, Silkwood Residence in Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, P55 Residence in Banana Island, and Beaufort Park in Sangotedo. His session emphasized not only the importance of homeownership but the value of investing in high-yield locations that hold both prestige and long-term appreciation.

In her closing remarks, Adetoun Otepola emphasized the importance of intentional succession and structured asset transfer, not just as a family goal, but as a national development tool. She introduced the audience to the concept of real estate as a mobility tool, explaining how international property investments can grant access to global residency, secure second citizenships, and create educational and healthcare opportunities abroad. She mentioned that wealth without succession is a short-term gain, but wealth with a plan becomes generational.

The conversations at The CEO’s Forum was a moment of clarity for every leader in the room. It reminded all in attendance that the best time to invest in real estate is now and that the baton of legacy must be passed, not dropped.