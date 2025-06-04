Boys Champions Organises Mental Health Talk for 1,500 Boys in Enugu

About 1,500 schoolboys from over 100 secondary schools in Enugu State recently participated in this year’s life-changing mentorship programme on mental health and well-being, organised by a non-profit organisation, Boys Champions. The event, tagged ‘Boys to Men Summit’, focused on the theme, ‘Boys’ Health and Well-being Matter’.

The event, held at The Base Landmark to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Boy Child, targeted boys and young men between 18 and 30 years, with female students also in attendance.

The founder of Boys Champions, Noel Alumona, said the programme became necessary to boost the mental health of young men and heal them of negative societal influences.

The event provided a platform for schoolboys to discuss pertinent issues related to their mental health, well-being, and masculinity.

According to the organisers, having an open conversation between both genders would foster mutual respect and build a more empathetic, respectful, and inclusive society.

The programme, which was part of Boys Champions’ The People’s Project, featured key speakers and guests, including Noel Alumona, Maxwell Thurston, the co-founder of Learning Without Limit, Dr. Alison Milofsky, MEDHRUS Medical Team, Havfy, Aproko Doctor, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Enih, Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Remarkable Mary, Kelvin Onovo, alongside other industry leaders.

The sessions were educative and interactive, as experts in special education discussed the theme of the summit, ‘Boys Health and Well-being Matter’.

Enih highlighted the importance of recognizing boys as a vulnerable group and encouraging them to express their struggles instead of dwelling in silent rage.

She urged parents to pay close attention to their children and refrain from making negative comments that could harm a child.

Enih advised parents to be less aggressive towards their boys and encouraged them to share their silent pains and struggles for balanced mental development.

Egemba, known as Aproko Doctor on social media, restated the importance of parents acknowledging their limitations and seeking more effective parenting methods.

He noted that boys deserve affection, insisting that affection must not only be romantically inclined.

He urged older men to normalize being present for the younger boys and condemned the use of drugs by boys, stressing that drugs can never be a means of escape from the problems men face.

In her creative rendition, award-winning writer and poet Hafsat Abdullahi (Havfy) poetically pointed out the need for boys to speak up and be heard. Her poems highlighted the need to constantly reassure young men that their vulnerability could also become a source of strength if properly harnessed.

The panel sessions featured Onovo, founder of Boys Champions, and Egemba, who shared their life stories while encouraging positive masculinity.

The sessions also stated the need for older men to serve as positive role models to younger boys, as their experiences at a young age could shape the men they grow up to become.

The MEDHRUS medical team also created awareness of the adverse effects of hypertension, its causes and mindful prevention practices. The team offered blood pressure checks and medical advice to the participants.

The event also featured a physical exercise session led by Maxwell Thurston and a mindful practice session with Alison Milofsky.

The CIC saxophone team graced the event with instrumental performances. Young, talented footballers that make up the Boys Champions Football Club were presented with medals and cash prizes awarded to the champions.