BetKing CEO Sets New Standard for Leadership in Africa

In Nigeria’s dynamic sports-tech and betting industry, few leaders stand out for their depth of vision and human-centered impact.

One of such leaders is Gossy Ukanwoke, Managing Director of KingMakers and CEO of BetKing.

In a powerful demonstration of corporate responsibility and inclusive leadership, Ukanwoke has led a landmark initiative to support para-sports at the 2025 National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

Through BetKing, one of Nigeria’s top sports betting platforms, Ukanwoke spearheaded the full sponsorship of all para-sport events at the festival—covering transportation, medical classification, training kits, accommodation, and welfare packages for more than 400 differently abled athletes from across the country.

Speaking at the festival, Ukanwoke explained the motivation behind the move.

“Our sponsorship of para-sports reflects a deeper responsibility to support the overlooked,” he said. “Every athlete, regardless of physical ability, deserves a platform to compete, grow, and inspire. This is not charity—it’s about equity.”

The gesture, widely applauded by athletes, coaches, and sports administrators, highlights BetKing’s growing commitment to inclusive development in Nigeria’s sports ecosystem. But it is not a one-off effort.

Back in 2022, BetKing adopted three national para-athletes—Nwachukwu Goodness, Temitope Hassan, and Promise Emeka—providing them with monthly stipends, housing, equipment, and regular training. Since then, the trio has gone on to win medals and break world records on the international stage.

Beyond competitions, BetKing also organises the Annual BetKing Wheelchair Basketball Championship, adaptive sports clinics, and mentorship programs, helping to groom the next generation of para-athletes. Ukanwoke’s approach, observers say, goes beyond sponsorship—it is a model of deliberate investment in human potential.

