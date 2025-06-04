As Okpebholo Replicates Tinubu’s Transformative Leadership in Edo…

Fred Itua writes that Governor Monday Okpebholo is leaving no stone unturned in the onerous task of turning Edo state around for the better as evidenced in his replicating President Bola Tinubu’s transformative leadership in the state.

In the evolving trajectory of Nigeria’s democratic experiment, President Bola Tinubu has emerged as a paradigmatic figure—an architect of reforms, whose stewardship signals a recalibration of statecraft rooted in realism, resilience, and results. His ascension to the presidency came at a critical juncture when the nation was teetering on the brink of economic collapse and institutional inertia, beset by decades of policy inconsistencies, fiscal over-reach, and leadership anaemia.

Rather than capitulate to the comfort of populist appeasement, President Tinubu confronted Nigeria’s structural dysfunctions with a set of bold, if initially unpopular, reforms. His removal of the petrol subsidy—a longstanding fiscal sinkhole—alongside the liberalization of the foreign exchange regime, marked a definitive departure from cosmetic governance toward deep institutional recalibration. These decisions, though painful in the short term, underscore a commitment to long-range national interest over transient political expediency.

At the core of Tinubu’s leadership is an ethos of transformational pragmatism—a governance style that privileges strategic intervention over rhetorical flourishes.

By focusing on critical infrastructure, regulatory reforms, and social investment programs, his administration has redefined governance as a vehicle for measurable impact rather than mere ceremonial incumbency. The early green shoots of these policies are visible in increased investor confidence, infrastructural rejuvenation, and fiscal discipline. A case in point is the renewed attention to the energy sector, where subsidy removal has spurred conversations around market efficiency, deregulated pricing, and long-term investment in domestic refining capacity.

Tinubu’s presidency is also advancing the principles of fiscal federalism, allowing states greater room to maneuver in defining their developmental priorities. This ideological shift away from overcentralized resource control is repositioning Nigeria’s subnational units as engines of innovation and experimentation—hubs where reform can be localized, tested, and scaled.

It is within this larger canvas of governance renaissance that Senator Monday Okpebholo’s emergence as Governor of Edo State must be situated. His administration appears to be a deliberate echo—indeed, a subnational adaptation—of Tinubu’s reformist blueprint. Okpebholo, though early in his tenure, is rapidly distinguishing himself by institutionalizing a results-driven governance culture anchored on infrastructural modernization, security architecture overhaul, and rural economic revitalization.

The hallmark of his administration thus far—the commencement of the state’s first flyover project, aggressive road rehabilitation efforts, and coordinated security interventions—signify not just infrastructural symbolism but a philosophical shift toward governance as developmental engineering.

Where the previous administration often conflated optics with outcomes, Okpebholo has adopted a utilitarian posture, placing performance metrics at the core of executive accountability.

Beyond infrastructure, the governor has initiated renewed investment in agriculture and youth enterprise—two sectors pivotal to Edo’s socio-economic regeneration.

By facilitating access to arable land, supporting agri-tech startups, and promoting rural agro-clusters, his administration is empowering a new generation of value-chain actors, thus aligning with President Tinubu’s vision of inclusive economic growth.

In a state with rich ecological diversity and youthful demographics, this focus on productive engagement rather than political patronage is already redefining the social contract between the government and the citizens

The replication of Tinubu’s governance architecture in Edo State is not a mere political homage—it is the manifestation of a governance doctrine of replicability. The concept posits that innovation in leadership, when grounded in coherent policy design and political will, is not limited by geography. What Tinubu has begun at the national level is being internalized and contextualized at the subnational level by forward-looking leaders like Okpebholo.

This emerging governance symmetry has far-reaching implications. As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 presidential elections, the Tinubu-Okpebholo axis represents more than a political alliance; it epitomizes a renewal of trust in performance-based leadership. Where previous electoral cycles were often dominated by ethno-religious fault lines and elite consensus, the coming political cycle may well be shaped by the currency of competence—measured by track records, not tribal affiliations.

For the All Progressives Congress (APC), this alignment offers a compelling narrative of governance continuity. Edo State, under Okpebholo, may very well become a model state—demonstrating how a federal leadership vision can find concrete local expression and, in doing so, cement the party’s electoral appeal in the South-South region.

In Tinubu’s presidency and Okpebholo’s gubernatorial leadership, we see the stirrings of what scholars of governance call “distributed transformational leadership”—where vision, strategy, and action cascade coherently from the centre to the periphery. This model, if sustained, could redefine Nigerian federalism not as a tale of fragmentation but as a symphony of strategic harmonization.

Crucially, the synergy between these two leaders reflects a shared rejection of performative populism in favor of policy-driven impact. The Tinubu-Okpebholo doctrine does not promise utopia; rather, it offers a pathway—marked by tough decisions, delayed gratification, and structural adjustment—toward national renewal. It underscores the idea that genuine transformation demands courage, coherence, and consistency.

As the nation looks ahead, the question before the electorate is no longer just who can win, but who can govern intelligently, decisively, and compassionately. If current trajectories hold, President Tinubu’s legacy will not only be measured by his own accomplishments, but by the quality of subnational leaders he inspires—leaders like Governor Monday Okpebholo—who embodies the ethos of service and are driven by a results-based vision of governance.

Ultimately, the Tinubu-Okpebholo governance dynamic is a case study in policy emulation and adaptive leadership. It signals a maturing democracy in which leadership success is no longer incidental but transferable—anchored on shared ideologies, measurable performance, and the courage to make history rather than merely inherit it.

As Nigerians increasingly yearn for a departure from recycled political orthodoxy, this model offers a glimpse of what a forward-facing, performance-oriented political culture might look like.

The paradigm is shifting—and in that shift lies the promise of a truly reimagined Nigerian state.

-Itua, Chief Press Secretary to Edo Governor, writes from Benin-city.