Army Chief, Oluyede, Relocates to Benue to Lead Offensive against Marauding Invaders

•New terrorist group, Mahmuda, resumes attacks, kills three in Kwara community

•Bandits suffer heavy casualties in Niger

•In Imo, suspected Fulani Herdsmen murder US-based Nigerian, abduct wife

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, LaleyeDipo in Minna, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Tony Icheku in Owerri





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has temporarily relocated to Makurdi, the Benue State capital, due to the incessant killings of innocent villagers by herders and militia groups, the Nigerian Army said yesterday.

The Service made this disclosure on its verifiable X handle.

Unfortunately, members of a new terrorists group, Mahmuda, have reportedly killed three villagers in Duruma village, Baruten Local Government Area, Kwara State, raising fears about a new security threat.

This was as operatives of the Joint Security Task Force have neutralised about 30 bandits in an operation, which took place in Kuchi community of Munya Local Government of the Niger State on Monday.

In another development, insecurity is fast spreading to some parts of Owerri, Imo State capital, as suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday killed a USA-based Nigerian (identity withheld) around Irete-Umuguma Road, near Golden Estate/Abba Father Avenue in Umuguma.

Oluyede had just returned from the North-east operational theatres, where he had temporarily relocated following a minor setback in the Operation Hadin Kai area of responsibility.

Before departing Maiduguri, the Army Chief ordered commanding officers and troops of Operation Hadin Kai to be ruthless towards terrorists to wind down the ongoing fight against insurgency, terrorism, and other emerging security threats in the country.

Oluyede, who gave the order while declaring closed the COAS biannual conference in Maiduguri, further charged the troops not to show mercy to the sworn enemies of the state in their resolve to stamp them out of Nigeria’s territory.

This order followed resurgence attacks on troop locations and vulnerable communities by Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) terrorist fighters in Northeast.

The COAS biannual conference assembled top generals to brainstorm on the way forward to safeguard national peace and security.

A recent escalation in killings by marauding invaders and bandits, however, compelled the Army Chief and his Principal Staff Officers to relocate to Benue to strengthen the operational strategy of Operation Safe Haven.

Information revealed that Oluyede and his entourage departed Abuja on Tuesday morning for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation on the ground in Benue State.

Further findings revealed that the Army Chief also ordered the deployment of more troops to the state to give the militia and other armed groups terrorising the people of the state the battle of their lives.

A military source said while in Benue, the COAS would hold strategic meetings with all operational and unit commanders to brainstorm on the way forward as well as review the ongoing operations with a view to ending the killings.

He will also visit troops’ locations and operational bases in the state to interact with them and boost their morale and fighting spirit.

Oluyede is also expected to visit villages that have been attacked to reassure residents of their safety and the resolve of the Nigerian Army to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens.

The Army Chief, the source added, would personally lead troops in the operation on the battlefront, as he is expected to spend some days in the state before returning to Abuja.

There was also unconfirmed speculation that his visit to Benue would lead to the redeployment of field commanders to improve operational efficiency within the state.

Mahmuda Resumes Attack, Kills 3 in Kwara

Members of a new terrorists group, Mahmuda, yesterday, reportedly killed three villagers in Duruma village, Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State,

The fresh attack by the terrorists group according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected with the loopholes created by the absence of local hunters, who were currently in Ilorin on training for National Forests Guard, recently approved by the presidency to provide security for communities.

THISDAY Investigations revealed that, the three villagers who were killed by members of the terrorists group, had been immediately buried by the community.

It was further gathered that the terrorists group carried out the heinous act despite the presence of soldiers who were currently in the flashpoint areas of the affected communities

Bandits Suffer Heavy Casualties in Niger

Operatives of the Joint Security Task Force have neutralised about 30 bandits in an operation which took place in Kuchi community of Munya Local Government Area of the Niger State on Monday.

The task force also recovered many motorcycles and cattle from the bandits.

It was gathered that the bandits had planned to attack the community but were not aware that the operatives had laid ambush for them.

In an operation said to have lasted about three hours, men of the task force gained upper hand causing a lot of damage to the bandits and making some of them to run into the bushes with injuries.

It was learnt that some of the remains of the neutralised bandits have been deposited at the morgue of a government health facility.

However, the source said “between two and three members of the task force paid the supreme price in their defence of their community.”

When contacted the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Major-General Bello Abdullahi, confirmed the story but said he had not been provided with details of the number of bandits neutralised.

Abdullahi said the incident was a follow-up to last week’s attack on the community, adding that the bandits were not aware that, “this time, the security operatives were ready for them.”

Herdsmen Kill US-based Nigerian, Abduct Wife in Imo

Suspected Fulani herdsmen, Sunday, murdered a USA-based Nigerian (identity withheld) around Irete-Umuguma Road, near Golden Estate/Abba Father Avenue in Umuguma, Owerri, Imo State.

Also, the Imo Police Command has arrested three men alleged to be unknown gunmen and their five accomplices following a raid in criminal hideouts in AhiazuMbaise and Njaba Local Government Areas of the State

Eye witnesses told newsmen that the murdered US returnee from Ihiala in Anambra State visited the community with his wife in company of two local land agents for a scheduled site inspection to finalise a land purchase deal.

The group, who were in a Toyota Highlander SUV, were ambushed by armed men believed to be herdsmen, who grabbed the man’s wife and attempted to escape with her. However, the deceased who attempted to rescue his abducted wife was overpowered and shot in the head at close range.

The assailants subsequently fled into the forest with the woman, leaving behind other several injured victims including the land agents.

Secretary of Owerri West Local Government Area, Dr. Fidel Onyeneke, while expressing sorrow over the killing, called for immediate security interventions across Umuguma and surrounding communities.

“I want to say without mincing words that I’m worried about the state of insecurity in different parts of Imo State and in the situation where people come back to their country home and they are no longer secure. It is highly regrettable,” he said.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO of Imo State Police Command, Mr Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said the Command has launched an ongoing investigation.

He explained that the Commissioner of Police had directed the deployment of tactical teams, with the Area Commander for OwerriUrban to lead a manhunt through the forests of Owerri West LGA.

“The Command is fully aware of this unfortunate incident and has commenced a vigorous operation to apprehend the culprits and ensure justice is served,” Okoye said.

Okoye, who further gave update on the state of insecurity stated in a release, explained that the State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, successfully conducted a targeted operation at Eke Eziama in AhiazuMbaise LGA leading to the arrest of John BoscoOnuocha, aged 34 who was linked to multiple violent attacks that had claimed the lives of security personnel and traditional leaders in the Mbaise axis.

Items recovered at the scene included one GPMG gun, two chain magazines loaded with two hundred rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle without a breach number, fifty-six rounds of live ammunition, and four magazines.

The suspect confessed to playing a prominent role in numerous terrorist attacks across the State. Onuocha is currently held at a medical facility in Owerri for treatment following injuries sustained during a shoot out during the operation.