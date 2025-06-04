Amidat Adigun: Homegrown Nigerian Businesses Have Potential to Thrive Globally

With a Bachelors degree in Agriculture from the University of Illorin; a Masters degree in Business Analysis and Management from Loughborough University, UK, and an MBA in Business Development, and Professional Sales from the University of New Brunswick, Canada, the founder of healthy beverages company, Lo’meedarfresh, Amidat Adigun, shares business lessons in her entrepreneurial journey. While affirming that Nigerian businesses have what it takes to succeed on the global stage, she takes Esther Oluku through her expansion into the Canadian market, as well as the secrets of building a formidable brand, amongst other things

As a small business owner with exposure to local and international market, how was it like starting

out your healthy food business in the Nigerian market?

The journey to founding Lo’meedarfresh was deeply personal. Growing up, I was surrounded by a home where healthy eating was not just a habit, it was a lifestyle. That early exposure taught me the importance of food as a form of care and wellness which naturally evolved into a passion for creating a brand that champions health in a way that’s both practical and enjoyable.

While the Nigerian market is full of potentials, we had to navigate infrastructural issues such as inconsistent power supply, fluctuating prices of ingredients, and logistical hurdles. We had to be especially strategic and resourceful as a self-funded business, often doing more with less. Also, the entrepreneurial energy in Nigeria is unmatched. People are open to new ideas and the growing awareness around wellness gave us a solid footing. So with resilience and local grounding laid the foundation for what has now grown into an internationally recognized brand with a presence in both Nigeria and Canada.

With many small businesses looking to build for the long term, raising capital presents a major challenge. How were you able to cross that hurdle?

As a self-funded business, raising capital has been one of our biggest hurdles. We have relied on personal savings, reinvested profits, and operated very lean all through. Grant and loan opportunities

have been difficult to access. What we lacked in funding, we made up for in strategy, consistency, and community support. We have learned to be resourceful, maximizing every opportunity to grow the business without compromising on quality.

Having grown your business and expanded into the Canadian market, what would you say are the secrets of building a formidable brand?

A formidable brand is built on clarity, consistency, and connection. Our mission has always been clear- making wellness delicious and accessible. We have been consistent in our quality,

packaging, and customer service and that has earned us trust. Most importantly, we connect deeply

with our audience by telling our story, sharing our journey, and involving our community in our growth. These values have helped us remain authentic and relatable, even as we expand internationally.

While your business grows, what does expansion into the international market mean for your company as a Nigerian brand?

Expanding internationally is a proud and transformative milestone for us. It signifies that a homegrown Nigerian brand can thrive locally and also globally. Our entry into the Canadian market has been incredibly affirming. The warmth, invaluable learning in feedbacks and acceptance we received during showcases reinforced the universal appeal of our products and our message of health and wellness. More importantly, it allows us to proudly represent Nigerian innovation on a global stage while maintaining our standards of quality, authenticity, and creativity.

How do you maintain brand consistency across continents?

Before launching in the Canada market, we conducted local research to understand consumer preferences and validate taste expectations. This informed subtle tweaks to our recipes to better suit the Canadian palate, without losing the originality and authenticity of our offerings.

We have invested in documented recipes, strict quality control measures, and clear branding guidelines

to ensure consistency in taste, appearance, and customer experience whether in Lagos or Saint John. To support us, our teams are trained extensively on our brand values, product standards, and service culture, while open communication across both locations keeps everyone aligned.

Fortunately, our meals and

beverages are universally appealing and not limited to a specific cultural clime, which positions us to seamlessly cut across diverse markets while remaining true to the heart of the business.

As a producer of healthy beverages, what would you say is the market size for healthy beverages across the markets where you operate?

The healthy beverage market is growing steadily, both in Nigeria and globally. In Nigeria, more people are becoming health-conscious and are actively seeking alternatives to sugary drinks. The market is young but promising. In Canada, there is already a strong demand for clean-label, nutrient-rich drinks. We are confident that as awareness grows, the appetite for functional, fresh beverages like ours will only increase.

Are you exploring partnerships with local farmers to cut down on wastages which result from unsold produce?

Yes, sustainability is very important to us, and as someone with a background in Agriculture, this is a cause close to my heart. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, so I truly understand the value of minimizing post-harvest losses and supporting local ecosystems.

Currently, we source fresh produce from local markets in Nigeria and are intentional about how and where we source to ensure quality and reduce waste. While we are not yet in formal partnerships with local farmers, it is part of our long-term vision. As we continue to grow and scale, we hope to establish

structured collaborations with small holder farmers. This will not only help reduce post-harvest waste but also contribute to sustainable food systems and support local agricultural communities.

Do you think there is opportunity for Nigerians to favourably compete with their counterparts in the healthy beverages space around the world?

Definitely. Nigerian entrepreneurs are bold, innovative, and incredibly resilient. With the right support especially in access to funding, infrastructure, and exposure, there’s no reason we cannot stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international brands. Our unique flavors, use of local ingredients, and cultural creativity offer a competitive edge that the global market is increasingly open to.

Having begun operations in the Canadian market, are there plans to expand your product offerings to other parts of the world?

Yes, we have ambitious plans. Canada is just the beginning. We are exploring expansion to other cities across North America and in the future, Europe and the UAE. We believe our offerings have global appeal, and we are building a brand that can travel across borders while staying true to its Nigerian roots.

