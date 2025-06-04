  • Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

Africa Needs $100bn Annually to bridge Climate Adaptation Financing Gap’

Business | 36 seconds ago

Arthur Eriye

The Director-General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Emomotimi Agama has called for urgent mobilisation of capital markets to bridge Africa’s growing climate adaptation financing gap, which he says could reach $100 billion annually by 2030.

While speaking at the just concluded African Development Bank’s annual meeting, he stressed the need of mobilising both public and private investment through capital markets to confront the continent’s worsening climate challenges. Despite contributing less than 4 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa suffers over 25 per cent of climate-related losses, according to Agama.

In his presentation titled, “The Role of Capital Markets in Closing Financing Gaps for Climate Adaptation,” he cited the 2022 African Economic Outlook report, which estimated Africa needs around $500 billion by 2030 for climate finance. Implementing Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement would require over $3 trillion in investments across mitigation and adaptation.

Agama noted that the figures are not just statistics but indicators of deep vulnerability across the continent, “already evident in lost livelihoods in the Sahel, collapsing fish stocks in the Gulf of Guinea, and worsening floods in Lagos and Nairobi. He also referenced the 2023 UN Environment Programme Adaptation Gap Report, which estimated that developing countries will need between $212 billion and $387 billion annually for adaptation by 2030, with Africa’s shortfall up to 50 times greater than current funding levels.”

Agama urged African project developers and private sector actors to build strong, bankable, and environmentally sound projects ready for financing.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.