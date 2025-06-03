Withdrawals Alter Chelle’s Eagles to Face Russia on Friday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Samuel Chukwueze, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Sadiq Umar are amongst top players that are unavailable to be selected in the Super Eagles to play in Friday’s international friendly match in Moscow.

After Eagles won the Unity Cup in London last weekend, some key players suffered injuries while a few others excused themselves from the trip to Russia to attend to pressing family matters.

A number of withdrawals and injuries to some players have therefore combined to alter Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle’s squad, from the original list drawn up.

According to Media Officer of the team, Promise Efoghe, the goalkeeping sector is unaffected as first choice Stanley Nwabali was not listed for the trip in the first place, as a result of the upcoming burial rites for his late parents. Italy-based Maduka Okoye and Tanzania-based Amas Obasogie will still fight for the goal-tender’s starting shirt.

In the rearguard, captain William Ekong is in Moscow alongside Bright Osayi-Samuel, joining the Unity Cup trio of Bruno Onyemaechi, Semi Ajayi and Igoh Ogbu.

However, Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina excused himself from the friendly, and Coach Chelle has had to draft in the Unity Cup duo of Sodiq Ismaila and Benjamin Fredericks. Former junior international Fredericks impressed on his debut against Jamaica on Saturday.

In the midfield, injury to Wilfred Ndidi has handed Enugu Rangers’ ace Saviour Isaac the opportunity to shine. Isaac is a key member of the Eagles B, which will participate in the African Nations Championship finals in August.

He will join Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Christantus Uche and Papa Daniel Mustapha to fight for shirts in the middle of the pack.

At the fore, Unity Cup ace Samuel Chukwueze, and Kelechi Iheanacho, have excused themselves to attend to family matters, while Spain-based Sadiq Umar has suffered an injury. Nathan Tella’s United Kingdom passport is undergoing a renewal process, so he is unable to travel.

This situation has left Chelle with only Victor Boniface, Simon Moses and Tolu Arokodare in the attack, and he has had to call up Russia-based former junior international Olakunle Olusegun, who plays for Krasnodar FC.

The team, which arrived in Moscow on Monday, will begin training sessions on Tuesday.

The match will take place at the 78,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium, which is the largest football stadium in Russia and the ninth-largest in the whole of Europe.

SUPER EAGLES FOR RUSSIA FRIENDLY:

Goalkeepers: Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Sodiq Ismaila (Remo Stars); Benjamin Fredericks (Brentford FC, England)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Augsburg FC, Germany); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Chrisantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain); Papa Daniel Mustapha (Niger Tornadoes); Saviour Isaac (Enugu Rangers)

Forwards: Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Simon Moses (FC Nantes, France); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Olakunle Olusegun (Krasnodar FC, Russia)