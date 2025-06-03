Policewoman, Juliet Ukah, Guns for Seventh Straight Win in PFL Africa Debut

Undefeated Nigeria policewoman, Juliet Ukah, is set to battle South Africa’s Ceileigh Niedermayr (3-2) in a special Women’s Strawweight category of the Professional Fighters League (PFL-Africa) MMA debut in the continent.

The continent’s first-ever global MMA showpiece is set for Saturday, July 19 at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, South Africa.

It will feature the launch of the 2025 PFL Africa Tournament with First Round matchups in the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions, each featuring an eight-man bracket.

The inaugural PFL Africa event will feature a total of 32 fighters representing 15 African nations who will compete across four divisions in the battle to become the maiden PFL Africa Champions.

In addition to the tournament bouts, the evening will be headlined by five high-stakes PFL Champions Series fights featuring elite global talent.

At 145-pounds, former Bellator Featherweight World Champion AJ “Mercenary” McKee (22-2) returns to the SmartCage against Akhmed Magomedov (11-1), a rising Russian star and protégé of the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also confirmed is a Heavyweight Showcase featuring current Light Heavyweight World Champion Corey Anderson (18-6) moving up a division to face 2024 PFL Heavyweight Champion Denis Goltsov (36-8).

Artur Zaynukov (16-4) returns to the PFL following an impressive showing at Battle of the Giants, aiming to extend his win streak to six. He will meet RIZIN veteran Takeshi Izumi (6-3) of Japan, a decorated wrestler who earned a unanimous decision win over Spike Carlyle in his most recent outing.

These marquee matchups round out an already stacked PFL Champions Series card, showcasing some of the world’s top MMA talent on African soil. Headlining the evening is undefeated Middleweight World Champion Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0), who puts his perfect record and title on the line against Spain’s surging contender Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis (16-3). In the co-main event, Women’s Flyweight phenom “Dangerous” Dakota Ditcheva (14-0), widely considered one of the top pound-for-pound female fighters in MMA, faces Hawaii’s elite striker Sumiko “Lady Samurai” Inaba (8-1) in a thrilling penultimate bout.