PDP: Defections Won’t Decide 2027

ChuksOkocha in Abuja





The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), DeboOlogunagba, has told the All Progressives Congress (APC), that 2027 would not be about defections.

On the contrary, Ologunagba warned that 2027 would be about Tinubu’s scorecards and policies against Nigerians.

Speaking on a television programme, the PDP spokesman said Tinubu’s administration and the APC celebrated defections as if it was a success of a policy.

Ologunagba said: “When you find the president of a country in a multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country like Nigeria declaring his preference for a one-party state, that shows that they continue to aggressively attack the processes of other political parties.

“Some of those defections are not passed on conviction; it’s based on coercion because of the stated policy and the intention of the president to say he wants a one-party state. That’s an illusion that is not going to happen.

“It’s curious and strange that this government celebrated defections as if it’s the success of policies, someone is defecting then you find the whole statecraft bringing forward. You are not doing a scorecard about your policies but how many people have defected.

“APC should be warned. 2027 is not going to be about defections – it’s going to be about your policies, your scorecards against the Nigerian people,” Ologunagba stressed.