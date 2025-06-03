Parallex Bank Appoints Rachel Akhuetie as Non-Executive Director 

Parallex Bank Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs Rachel Akhuetie, a seasoned executive with over 24 years of multi-sector experience, as Non-Executive Director and member of its Board of Directors.

Akhuetie currently serves as Executive Director, Finance, Commercial, and Services at SunTrust Atlantic Energies Limited, bringing a rich portfolio of expertise in finance, oil and gas operations, strategic innovation, corporate governance, and banking.

A Harvard Business School-trained executive and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Mrs Akhuetie has played transformative leadership roles since joining SunTrust Atlantic in 2003. She has significantly influenced areas such as joint venture coordination, asset management, stakeholder engagement, and organisational growth strategy.

She is also an alumna of Stanford Graduate School of Business and holds certifications in Risk & Compliance Management and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Mrs Akhuetie’s impressive board experience extends across multiple companies in the energy and oil and gas sector, where SunTrust Atlantic maintains strategic interests.

Welcoming her to the Board, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, Managing Director of Parallex Bank Limited, described the appointment as a significant advantage to Parallex Bank. According to Bakre, Mrs. Akhuetie’s depth of expertise in finance, strategic innovation, and corporate leadership aligns perfectly with Parallex Bank’s mission of redefining banking standards in Nigeria. “We are excited to leverage her proven track record and leadership insight as we continue to drive growth and sustainable value for all stakeholders.” Said Bakre.