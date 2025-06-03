Osun PDP Hails GSI Survey

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The ruling party in Osun State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warmly welcomed the newly released survey results from Geopolitics Survey International (GSI), describing the findings as a powerful testament to the overwhelming popularity of Governor Ademola Adeleke and the party’s unrivaled grassroots strength across the state.

The PDP noted that the survey, which shows the party commanding 65 per cent of voter preference and Governor Adeleke leading with 66 per cent support, is a reflection of the extraordinary governance performance delivered by the administration since taking office.

“This is not just a number, it is the voice of the Osun people declaring their satisfaction, trust, and hope in a governor who has consistently prioritized their welfare,” the party stated.

According to the PDP, the 2025 survey results clearly indicate that the party is not only maintaining but expanding its dominance in Osun politics.

“With over 66 per cent support today, and growing daily, we are on track to surpass the 2022 victory margin. We project this figure will rise above 70 per cent before the August 2026 election,” the statement added.

The party emphasised that this sustained momentum confirms what Osun residents have long declared at rallies, town halls, and community engagements that Governor Adeleke is the people’s governor, deeply loved and respected for his accessible leadership, infrastructural strides, and inclusive governance style.

Reacting to insinuations that recent defections might affect the PDP’s chances, the party dismissed such fears as baseless.

“The so-called defections of known double agents have had zero negative impact. In fact, their exit has only energized our ranks and opened more room for genuine party faithful and fresh grassroots leaders,” it said.

Highlighting ongoing efforts, the Osun PDP announced that it has launched a state-wide grassroots activation program aimed at consolidating support, strengthening voter education, and ensuring seamless mobilization ahead of the polls.

“Our party is a mass movement powered by the people of Osun State who are determined never to return to the era of maladministration and elitist neglect,” it said.

The PDP urged opposition parties, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC), to note the clear writing on the wall.

“Osun is not for sale. The people have spoken through this independent survey and they will speak even louder on August 8, 2026, by re-electing Governor Ademola Adeleke with an even more commanding majority.”

The non-partisan group, GSI, had on Sunday released the first in its series of political trend surveys on Osun state ahead of the July 20, 2026 governorship election.

According to the Lead Consultant, Dr Adeyemo Adeyefa, the first survey out of four contained three questions as follows:

“If you are to vote in the governorship election today, which party will you vote for?

If you are to vote today, which governorship candidate will you vote for?

If you are to vote today, what one reason will determine your choice?

The group said respondents contained five thousand residents per federal constituency, making a total of 45, 000 respondents. The survey was conducted from April 20th to May 20th, 2025.

“This is the first part in the series of four type surveys on Osun politics and governance. We work with some academics from the University of Ilesa to ensure accuracy with minimal margin of error.”

“On the first question of which party to vote for, below is the survey results: APC-25 per cent; PDP- 65 per cent; Others-10 per cent.”

“On the second question of which candidate to vote for, below is the survey results: Ademola Adeleke- 66 per cent; Bashiru Suraju-5 per cent

Iyiola Omisore – 6 per cent; Bola Oyebamiji- 8 per cent; Najeem Salami- 5 per cent; Moshood Adeoti- 4 per cent; Undecided- 6 per cent.”

“On one major reason for voting choice, below is the survey results: Performance/Track Records – 80 per cent; Party Affiliation – 11 per cent; Other considerations – 9 per cent.

The group submitted that the other three survey results will be issued one after the other.

“This is the first in the series of survey results. We commend our team of workers and experts, “the group had noted in a statement widely published by the media.