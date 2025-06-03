Ogun, Partners Provide Free Healthcare Service to 2000 Residents

No fewer than 2000 residents of Ogun State will be benefitting from free healthcare services organised by the state government in collaboration with Global Health Charity and Training Foundation and Remo Growth and Development Foundation.

The programme, encompasses free surgical and medical health services.

Speaking at a news briefing that preceded the programme in Sagamu, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, disclosed the medical outreach which started yesterday would run for four days.

The commissioner added that all indigents and indigenes of the state are open to benefit from the programme.

Coker said the outreach was one of the ways through which the government was using to address manpower shortage in the health sector.

She described members of the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation leading the medical outreach as medical experts from the UK and the US not easily available in the state.

She added that some of the equipment brought in for the mission by the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation are not readily available within the state.

With this equipment, Coker said the beneficiaries would enjoy international standard services.

She said: “This partnership also involves the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where thoracic surgical procedures would be conducted, as well as the OlabisiOnabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

“We are using these facilities because the surgical procedures can only be done in tertiary hospitals.

“I wish to express my appreciation to His Excellency, Prince DapoAbiodun, for providing a colonoscopy equipment which would be useful for the outreach and even long after; his investment in the health sector has been massive, owing to health being a major component of the Social Wellbeing pillar of the ISEYA Agenda.”

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Global Health Charity and Training Foundation, Dr. Adebayo Akintobi, said the initiative would feature orthopaedic procedures such as joint replacements, thoracic surgeries, and urological services, including prostatectomy for prostate cancer patients.

Akintobi added that residents would also enjoy obstetrics, rheumatology, and gastroenterology services, adding the outreach includes expansive community health events targeting 500 residents each at locations such as the Remo Community Centre, the Akarigbo’s Palace, OOUTH, and the Alake’s Palace.

“Community health events will offer free screenings for diabetes, hypertension, colon and prostate cancers, and cholesterol levels, aiming to catch health risks early in the population; in addition to the various life-changing surgical and non-surgical services.

“We intend to enroll 2,000 residents in the state’s health insurance scheme, with a year-long follow-up on their health outcomes,” he added.

On his part, the chairman, Governing Council, Remo Growth and Development Foundation, OtunbaSeniAdetu, described the initiative as a laudable community-driven effort, adding that it was an easy decision for his Foundation to give it maximum support.