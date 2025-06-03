Ododo Paid Off N98.8bn Debt in 15 Months, Says Finance Commissioner

Ibrahim Oyewalein Lokoja





The GovernorUsmanOdodo-led administration of Kogi State has paid -off a total debt of N98.8 billion in the past one and and three months.

This was disclosed on Monday by the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, AshiwajuIdris, disclosed this while briefing journalists after the EXCO meeting held at council chambers, Government House, Lokoja.

Idris explained the debts so far paid-off include those dated as far back as the regime of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and N50 billion bailout fund granted the administration of Captain Idris Wada.

“So far, this administration under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed UsmanOdodo has liquidated a total of N98.8 billion inherited from previous administration of Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and the N50billion salary bailout granted captain Idris Wada administration”.

The finance commissioner stated that this feat was achieved due to the significant increase in the internally generated revenue.

“This in turn was made possible through the proactive efforts of the chief servant of our dear state, Alhaji Ahmed UsmanOdodo, who has given the agency, Kogi State Inland Revenue Generation Agency charged with the responsibility of enhancing the state revenue a mandate to boost the states revenue.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications KingsleyFanwo had highlighted the significant achievement in terms infrastructural development including the construction of perimeter fencing around the state owned Confluence State University of Science and Technology, CUSTECH, Osara, following the security breach experienced on the campus last year.

Fanwo also announced the establishment of Climate Change Agency to address the impact of climate change in the state