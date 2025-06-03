Obi: Niger Flooding is a Tragic Reminder of Our Shared Humanity

•Visits scene, condoles victims, donates N20m

•Disaster an act of God, says gov’s wife, donates N50m

•IPCR sympathises with victims, govt

ChuksOkocha, Michael Olugbodein Abuja and LaleyeDipoin Minna





Former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has commiserated with the victims of the flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State, describing it as a tragic reminder of Nigeria’s shared humanity.

Obi, who donated N20 million to victims, said the Mokwa tragic disaster was yet another urgent call for Nigeria to reassess and significantly strengthen the management of emergencies across the country.

Also, the Niger State First lady, Hajia Fatima Bago, has told survivors of the flood disaster, which left over 153 people dead, 3,083 homeless and 11 others still missing to take the incident as an act of God. She also donated N50 million to the cause.

At the same time, the Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has extended sympathies to the families of the victims.

However, calling on the federal government and other humanitarian agencies to intensify their interventions by ensuring the timely provision of essential relief – shelter, food, clean water, and medical care – to all those affected, Obi said he received the news with sadness.

‘’I received with deep sadness the tragic news of the devastating flooding in the Mokwa Community of Niger State, which has claimed over 100 lives and submerged more than 3,000 homes. This is a heartbreaking and deeply distressing development for our nation.

‘’The scale of destruction is unimaginable – entire families have been displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and whole communities thrown into mourning. My heart goes out, with deep compassion, to all the victims, their families, and the entire Mokwa community.

‘’At a time like this, we are reminded of the importance of empathy, solidarity, and swift action to support one another through grief and loss,’’ he stated.

Obi, who commended handling of the disaster, said, urged “the federal government, and other humanitarian organisations, to intensify their interventions by ensuring the timely provision of essential relief – shelter, food, clean water, and medical care – to all those affected.

‘’This tragic disaster is yet another urgent call for Nigeria to reassess and significantly strengthen our disaster preparedness systems. We must invest in sustainable and proactive solutions that protect lives and property, particularly in vulnerable riverine communities, as the rainy season continues.”

Obi who was accompanied on the visit by the Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, DrNenadiUsman, and the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, DrYunusaTanko, visited the scene of the incident and consoled the affected families however donated some money.

“As part of my commitment to stand with the people of Niger State during this difficult time, I made an initial donation of N20 million to support the effort of the government and I will continue to support their effort,” he later wrote on his X account.

Mrs. Bago: It’s as an Act of God

Niger State First Lady, Hajia Fatima Bago, has told survivors of last week’s flood to take the incident as an act of God.

HajiaBago told the survivors that “Only God knows how and why it happened” adding that the development was “ a test from God.”

She, therefore, told members of the community to take the issue as an act of God and continue to pray to God to grant repose for the souls of the departed and for such an incident not to happen again.

HajiaBago announced a donation of N50m to the disaster relief fund “on behalf of myself and my children.”

IPCR Sympathises with Flood Victims

Director General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, has extended sympathies to the families of the victims affected by the recent devastating flooding in Niger State.

The IPCR while recognising the severity of the situation and the immense challenges faced by the victims and their families in a condolence message expressed sadness over the loss of lives and property, emphasising the need for collective action to support the affected communities.

The IPCR called for empathy and solidarity in times of crisis, stating that the flooding in Niger State has, however, underscored the need for timely and effective humanitarian assistance.