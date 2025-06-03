  • Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025

NUPRC, C’tee on Domestic Crude Oil Sale Deepen Collaboration

Business | 1 hour ago

The Technical Committee of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) for sale of crude and refined products in naira initiative has paid a working visit to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The upstream regulator, in a statement, described the collaboration as a milestone in the ongoing efforts to deepen inter-agency collaboration and streamline petroleum product transactions in Nigeria.

Receiving the Committee on behalf of the Commission Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe,, the Executive Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning Department, Mr. Babajide Fasina, reaffirmed NUPRC’s commitment to supporting the OSS initiative.

He said the OSS was a transformative platform for optimising the petroleum value chain and promoting transactions in local currency.

Leading the committee’s delegation, Coordinator of the OSS Technical Committee,  Mrs. Maureen Ogbonna, highlighted the vision of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the Nigerian leader has expressed his vision for Nigeria as emphasised during the inauguration of the committee.

She said the vision of the president is to see a nation that achieves complete domestic sufficiency in petroleum products,  so much so that Nigeria begins to export and ultimately become the largest exporter of petroleum products. 

Launched in 2024, the OSS initiative is designed to eliminate regulatory, operational and logistics bottlenecks that hinder the free flow of supply of domestic crude oil and refined products sales in naira. 

The objectives of the initiative, the NUPRC said, aligns with the broader economic agenda of  Tinubu, who prioritises local content development. 

The OSS, hosted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), brings together key stakeholders including the NUPRC,  customs, navy, and other strategic agencies and  serves as a centralised platform for regulatory, operational, and security coordination of the initiative in the petroleum sector.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.