Nigeria Clinches Bronze Medal at 19th African Sambo Championship

Nigeria proudly secured a podium finish at the 19th African Sambo Championships held in Conakry, Guinea, thanks to the impressive performance of its sole representative, Ramon Kayode.

The three-day tournament, which ran from May 24 to 26 at the Sports Palace 28 September Stadium, featured athletes from 19 countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Djibouti, South Africa, Mali, Niger Republic, DR Congo, Central African Republic, Angola, and host nation Guinea.

Competitions were held across three categories: Sport SAMBO, Combat SAMBO, and Beach SAMBO. Representing Nigeria in the men’s 64kg Sport SAMBO event, Kayode delivered a commendable performance, earning a bronze medal. The gold medal went to Morocco’s Ferhane Rabii, while Algeria’s Abderraouf Guerbaa claimed silver. Kayode shared the bronze podium with Cameroon’s Meyong Ondoa Franck.

An elated Kayode described the experience as transformative, marking his debut on the international stage.

“I cannot hide my excitement. Competing in this tournament has been an eye-opener—it broadened my understanding of Sambo and allowed me to connect with athletes from across the continent. Winning a medal in my first international outing is something I’m truly grateful for. I appreciate the Nigeria Sambo Association for this rare opportunity and hope for more tournaments like this to help us grow,” he said.

Sheriff Hammed, Vice President of the Nigerian Sambo Association, expressed pride in the achievement. “We’re thrilled to have participated and even more so to have won a medal. This marks our second appearance at the continental level, and it’s encouraging to see our impact growing. We hope to see more Nigerian athletes rise to the top in Africa and eventually compete on the global stage,” he concluded.