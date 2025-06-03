Nestlé Partners Livestock Ministry to Advance Dairy Skills, Boost Value Chain

•Says trained 2,000 milk producers, vaccinated 36,744 cattle, farmers monthly revenue grew to N250,000 from N70,000

•Deal will enhance productivity through modern practices, others, says minister

James Emejoin Abuja





Nestlé Nigeria yesterday signed an agreement with the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development to launch a Dairy Technical Skills Development Programme in the country.

The initiative, formalised through a Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in commemoration of World Milk Day 2025, aimed to enhance the quality and volume of milk production in the country, and address critical needs within the dairy sector.

The ministry said the agreement reflected a shared commitment to develop mid-level technical and vocational skills essential for strengthening the dairy value chain, ensuring food security, improving nutrition, and fostering sustainable livelihoods.

Essentially, the partnership will focus on establishing capacity-building programmescentred on milk production, processing, hygiene, and management, and promoting industry-relevant skills through training modules developed in collaboration with stakeholders, it said.

It will further enhance milk quality and productivity across local dairy clusters through knowledge sharing and technical support.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi MukhtarMaiha, said since the establishment of the ministry, the government had taken significant steps to address the challenges facing the dairy value chain.

Maiha said under the National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy, attention had been focused on key pillars, including livestock value chain development and feed and fodder improvement.

He said the federal government’s collaboration with Nestlé will lead to the commissioning of a Dairy Training Centre in PaikonKore, Gwagwalada, aimed at building mid-level manpower and training farmers to enhance productivity through modern practices.

In his remarks, Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, WassimElhusseini, said, “In addition to our global dairy experience, Nestlé has built capacity to provide targeted training programmes on best practices in dairy farming adapted to the Nigerian context.

“This is why the Letter of Intent signifies more than a formal agreement; it reflects our mutual dedication to bridge the gap in mid-level technical skills within the dairy sector to meet the growing demands of the market.

“We are confident that this will have a positive impact on our communities by creating more jobs, improving livelihoods, and supporting a stronger economy.”

From the launch of its Dairy Development Project (NLDP) in 2019, Nestlé has been actively contributing to the enhancement of the dairy sector.

NLDP has established 83 dairy cooperatives, benefiting over 3,000 milk producers, and has aggregated more than one million litres of raw milk.

According to a statement issued by Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, the company has also trained over 2,000 milk producers in best practices, vaccinated over 36,744 cattle, and facilitated water access through the construction of 19 boreholes and 28 water troughs.

The company said those efforts had led to significant improvements in milk quality, reducing rejection rates from 12 per cent in 2021 to as low as five per cent in 2024.

It said monthly revenue for milk producers had increased from N70,000 in 2019 to N250,000 in 2024.

Nestlé said the launch of the Nestlé Dairy Demonstration Farm provided a practical model to illustrate how best practices could safely increase milk production of local breeds from an average of one litre per cow per day to over 10 litres.

Following the launch, the minister invited Nestlé Nigeria to convert the farm into a training institute, an opportunity that the diary company eagerly accepted, leading to the signing of the LOI.

Elhusseini said, “By investing in the future of Nigeria’s dairy sector, Nestlé is dedicated to building capacity and capability for a sustainable and prosperous industry that supports the nation’s development.”

Nestlé Nigeria is Africa’s top food and beverage company, known for its quality, excellence, and commitment to creating shared value, the company stated.

It said with a heritage of more than 63 years in Nigeria and its house-hold brands, the firm continued to ensure the availability and accessibility of nutritious food and beverage products.

In addition, the firm supported the communities closest to its operations and took action to safeguard the environment through sustainable business practices, Nestlé said.