NAF Foils Terrorist Attack on Zamfara Communities, Kills over 20 Fighters

George Okoh in Makurdi and Linus Alekein Abuja





The coordinated airstrikes by the Air Component of Operation FansanYamma have killed over 20 armed terrorists and destroyed more than 21 motorcycles during an air interdiction operation in Zamfara State.

The operation, carried out in the general area south of Mai-Galma in the Maru Local Government Area of the state, was aimed at halting a planned large-scale attack on vulnerable communities by armed bandits.

This was as a brutal attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen on EdikwuAnkpali community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State has left at least 25 people dead and many others injured.

However, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore EhimenEjodame, in a statement noted that intelligence received indicated that a significant number of terrorists were massing and preparing to strike unsuspecting settlements.

Further intelligence, he said, confirmed that the bandits had killed some farmers and abducted a number of civilians, including women and children.

“Consequently, NAF aircraft under Operation FansanYamma were immediately dispatched on an armed reconnaissance and possible rescue mission.

“On arrival at the area, over 30 motorcycles carrying armed terrorists heading into the nearby forest were positively identified. On sighting the aircraft, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a precision engagement that led to the destruction of several motorcycles and the neutralisation of dozens of terrorists.

“Ground forces were immediately mobilised to exploit the situation. They confirmed the destruction of enemy assets and the neutralisation of over 20 terrorists,” he said.

Air Commodore Ejodame regretted that two local vigilantes lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in the course of the operation.

Meanwhile, the Benue attack, which occurred on Sunday, June 1, has been described as a “Black Sunday” by locals.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing continuous gunfire for several hours, with little to no intervention from security forces.

“I was in my house when I heard the sound of gunfire,” said a resident, who preferred to remain anonymous.

“I ran out of my house and saw people running in all directions. It was a scene of chaos and confusion,” he added.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with many criticising the silence of those in positions of power.