Mokwa Flood: Tinubu Directs Repairs of Damaged Bridge, Says Minister

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to repair the damaged bridge linking the north and southern parts of the country washed away by recent flood in Mokwa, Niger State.

The Minister of State for Works, Malam Bello Goronyo, disclosed this on Tuesday when he led a delegation from the ministry on a condolence visit to Mokwa to commiserate with the people over the flood disaster.

The flood disaster that occurred on May 29 claimed the lives of 158 people.

Goronyo told the village head of Mokwa during the visit that the president directed the ministry to provide an access road for vehicular movement and to do everything possible to restore the damaged bridge.

“The president gave a clear directive for me to come and commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over the ugly incident.

“In his directives, he said we should do everything possible to restore the access road for vehicular movement on the damaged bridge washed away by the flood.

“The president directed that we provide an access road for vehicular movement and create an access road due to the high volume of articulated vehicles carrying goods from the north to the south,” he said.

He said that the ministry would continue to do more in areas of infrastructure in the country, particularly in Niger that host a. lot of federal road networks due to its strategic location connecting north and south.

Responding, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu, the village head of Mokwa (Ndalila of Mokwa), disclosed that over 200 houses and four bridges collapsed with many people still missing.

He said the affected bridges included the rail bridge and the main bridge connecting the north and south.

He appealed to the government to resettle affected persons.

Also speaking, the Deputy Governor of Niger, Yakubu Garba, thanked President Tinubu for the condolence visit and expressed happiness over the show of concern from the Federal Government. (NAN)

