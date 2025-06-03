Minimum Wage Strike Paralyses Appeal, High Courts Nationwide

•Supreme Court continues adjudication as workers shun industrial action

Alex Enumahin Abuja, Wale IgbintadeAjimotokanin Lagos, Hammed Shittuin Ilorin,AdibeEmenyonuin Benin City





The indefinite nationwide strike embarked upon by judiciary workers to protest the non-implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage and the salary increase for workers under the consolidated public service salary structure paralysed activities at the Court of Appeal and High Courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states.

Save for the Supreme Court, all other federal courts in Abuja were under lock and key, with angry Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) members manning gates in their respective states to ensure that no staff or lawyer gained entrance into the court premises.

However, workers at the Supreme Court and National Judicial Council (NJC) had in separate statements said they would not be part of the nationwide strike following efforts by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice KudiratKekere-Ekun, to ensure that their demands were met.

The Supreme Court, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, explained that its workers came to the conclusion of not joining the industrial action after assessing the issues as well as the efforts of the CJN to meet their demands.

The communique confirmed that the CJN had already visited the presidency and tabled the workers’ demands in order to get them resolved.

The communique signed by 12 principal officers of the Supreme Court Chapter of JUSUN, led by Chairman, DanladiNda, said joining the June 2 strike would amount to misplacement of priority and neglect, and would result in exercise in futility.

It stated, “With CJN’s commendable efforts, we owe her our unwavering support in order to get the expected allowances and others paid.

“Lower sister courts’ position on the planned nationwide strike cannot be managed by us in the Supreme Court as it will put the CJN efforts in vain, jeopardy, and swept under the carpet.

“We pray that our colleagues be calm and allow the efforts of the CJN to achieve meaningful results.”

It also hinted that the Supreme Court chapter of JUSUN had commenced discussion with all the federal chapters to see reason to drop the nationwide industrial action for now.

“We urge those insisting to participate in the strike action to be patient and calm and go along with the CJN to achieve the deserved result,” the communique added.

According to some credible sources, the CJN had obtained concrete assurances from the various federal government agencies she discussed the issue with, and everything would be resolved soon.

In the FCT, at the Court of Appeal, a JUSUN member who did not want his name mentioned told journalists that if the leadership failed to reach an agreement at the end of yesterday, members would have no other option but to enforce the strike at the apex court.

Lawyers, litigants, and some visitors to the various courts were disappointed as they were turned back at the gate by JUSUN members.

Just like the Court of Appeal, the Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were also shut down in total compliance with the strike.

In Lagos, judges, lawyers, litigants, and members of the public were left stranded yesterday as the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, and the Federal High Court were under lock and key due to the ongoing strike by JUSUN.

The gates of both courts, located at Igbosere (Court of Appeal) and OyinkanAbayomi Drive, Ikoyi (Federal High Court), were firmly shut, leaving the premises deserted.

Judges, court staff, legal practitioners, and litigants who arrived for scheduled hearings were denied access, as business activities within the courts and their surroundings ground to a halt.

Some litigants, who had travelled from distant locations for their cases, lamented the hardship caused by the strike.

“This is very frustrating. I have a matter that has been adjourned multiple times, and now the court is locked. We are suffering,” said a visibly upset litigant.

Lawyers also expressed frustration, stating that the strike was disrupting legal processes and further clogging the already burdened judicial system.

“Access to justice is being denied. This affects not just the courts but the lives and businesses of those who rely on timely court decisions,” a senior lawyer told THISDAY.

Likewise, in Kwara State, business activities at the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division, were yesterday paralysed due to the strike.

THISDAY checks revealed that all prospective litigants, who came to the court yesterday to file cases, could not do so due to the strike action embarked on by the court’s workers.

When THISDAY visited the appeal court, located beside Federal Secretariat, Fate Road, Ilorin, yesterday, the workers were seen outside the premises, as the two gates to the court were locked.

Some of the striking workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were on strike based on a directive from their national body, JUSUN.

“And we will not go back to work until further directive from JUSUN,” a staff of the court said.

In Edo State, judicial activities at the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal in Benin were grounded following the nation-wide strike by JUSUN.

All the court premises visited were locked.

A judicial staff, who preferred anonymity, said she was already at her duty post when she was told to vacate the court premises in respect of the strike.

Acting General Secretary, JUSUN, Moses Akwashiki, in a circular to members over the weekend, said the body had no choice but to down tools since a series of negotiations, including meetings convened by Minister of Labour and Employment, failed to resolve the issues.

Akwashiki stated in the circular, “This is to direct all Federal Chapters that effective from midnight Sunday, June 1, 2025, you are to stay at home.

“This directive follows unfruitful meetings in the instance of the Minister of Labour and Employment, who was conciliating on our matter.

“We believe that as directed by the organs of the union, the National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council (NEC) of our great union, the action will continue until further notice.

“Our demands are for the government to pay us five months’ wage award, implement the N70,000 National Minimum Wage, as well as the 25/35 per cent salary increase.

“Solidarity forever.”

But, at the Supreme Court in Abuja, both gates of the apex court and NJC were open to workers and outsiders, as two panels of the Supreme Court sat on several appeals when our correspondent visited.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), JUSUN NJC Chapter, Mr. Joel Ebiloma, in a statement at the weekend, hinted that a two-week grace was granted to the authorities concerned to enable them to put their house in order to meet their demands.

The statement said, “Having had several deliberations with the various stakeholders, NJC JUSUN is working round the clock to resolve all pending issues. In the aforesaid meetings that were held in the last 24 to 48 hours, it was resolved that we give the Minister of Labour and other critical stakeholders two weeks, to solve the pending problems with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the light of the above, we wish to state clearly that the NJC JUSUN hereby direct all staff to come to the office on Monday. This is to allow the relevant stakeholders engage the necessary authorities to ensure that the Accountant General of the Federation releases the Statutory Allocations to the judiciary based on the 2025 Appropriation in which the arrears Wage Award, minimum wage and the 25 per cent/35 per cent salary increase have been captured.”

While saluting the patience, courage and understanding of members in the struggle, Ebiloma expressed belief that with the concerted effort and zeal shown by the Secretary of the NJC, Ahmed GamboSaleh, “The required funds will be released within the stated time frame and all of us shall have a cause to smile following our collective victory.”