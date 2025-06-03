Mandilas Highlights Economic Milestones in Nigeria at 75th Anniversary

Celebrating its 75 years of operation in Nigeria, Mandilas Group Limited said it has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s economy, contributing to various sectors, and fostering growth.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Limited, Ms. Ola Debayo-Doherty, said this at the weekend at the company’s anniversary thanksgiving service titled, ‘75 Years of Excellence: Grace & Gratitude’

Tracing the historic journey of the company, Debayo-Doherty noted that, Mandilas Group, founded in 1950, has evolved from a small business to a leading player in its industry.

According to her, over the past 75 years, the company has grown, adapted, and evolved to meet the changing needs of customers, while maintaining its commitment to excellence.

She reflected on the company’s rich history spanning back to the 1950s.

She emphasised that the thanksgiving gathering was not merely a ceremonial event but a moment to express gratitude for the journey that has led to Mandilas’ enduring presence in Nigeria.

She painted a vivid picture of Lagos half a century ago, recalling how the area was primarily water and devoid of modern infrastructure, highlighting the absence of freedom under colonial rule.

She credited the company’s founder, John Basil Mandilas, the first naturalised Nigerian, for his vision that paved the way for Mandilas to thrive in a post-colonial environment.

She assured all stakeholders that the company remains deeply rooted in Nigerian values.

According to her, the company’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy are substantial, with a significant impact on employment, revenue generation, and economic development.

“Mandilas has demonstrated a commitment to innovation, adapting to changing market trends and consumer needs while maintaining its legacy as a trusted business partner,” Debayo-Doherty said.