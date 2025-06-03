Lagos to Distribute 80m Cookstoves to Residents

Segun James





As part of its Cleaner Lagos Initiative, the Lagos State Government in partnership with a private firm, GreenPlinth Africa, is to launch 80 million Clean Cookstove Initiative aimed at promoting clean energy access and reducing harmful air pollution in the country.

The project, which is an initiative of the state’s Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget is expected to generate 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon offsets and provide an opportunity to improve the lives of millions of Nigerians especially women and children.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Opeyemi George, together with Special Adviser to Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu, Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy, Mrs. TitilayoOshodi, during a press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja.

With the theme: “Clean Cooking Access for Africa: Leaving No One Behind,” the project is anchored by the Lagos State Office of Climate Change and Circular Economy

In his keynote address, George said: “This partnership is more than just a formal agreement – it is a strategic leap forward in our quest to build a greener, healthier, and more inclusive Lagos.

“The 80 million Clean Cookstove Initiative represents a transformational opportunity to improve the lives of millions – especially women and children – by promoting clean energy access, reducing harmful air pollution, and curbing deforestation across vulnerable communities.

“Beyond its clear health and environmental benefits, this initiative is also an economic catalyst. With over 35 million green jobs projected and the launch of Africa’s first subnational carbon exchange right here in Lagos, we are setting the pace for climate-smart governance and sustainable development on the continent.

“Our collaboration with GreenPlinth reflects the THEMES++ agenda in action – unlocking innovation, driving investment, and prioritizing people. And as Lagos leads as the anchor state, we reaffirm our commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering lasting impact.

“Together, we are not just implementing a project – we are shaping the future of Nigeria’s climate and economic resilience.”

According to him, project Advisory Board to be chaired by Governor Sanwo-Olu while Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State will be the Deputy Chairman, supported by six Vice Chairpersons from Nigeria’s geopolitical zones and private sector, developmental, NGO, and CSO leaders.

The project compliance team to be led by Mrs. Oshodi, Special Adviser on Climate Change & Circular Economy (OCCE), would ensure seamless implementation, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

The Lagos Carbon Exchange (LCX) is scheduled to take place on June 25 beginning at Makoko and will be a leap forward for Africa- the first of its kind and only the second globally after California.

Earlier, Oshodi said: “at this defining moment in Nigeria’s climate and economic transformation. We gather here to discuss another climate initiative and to witness the launch of a historic, game-changing project that will place Nigeria at the forefront of the compliance carbon markets under UNFCCC’s Article 6.4ER framework.”

She added: “Clean Cookstoves Project is not just the largest clean cooking initiative in the world; it is a bold economic, social, and environmental blueprint.”

She highlighted the benefits associated with the initiative to include: generate 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon offsets; create over 35 million green jobs; establish a forex-denominated, sovereign green endowment fund for sustainable development and improve the health and well-being of millions, especially women and children.

“I am proud to announce that Lagos State will serve as the anchor state for this transformative project. In partnership with the Office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change & Circular Economy (OCCE) and the Ministry of Economic Planning & Budget (MEPB), Lagos will spearhead the deployment of the first 6 million free clean cookstoves, with distribution set to commence in June 2025, starting in Makoko.

“Lagos’s strategic leadership in this project aligns seamlessly with the state’s THEMES+ agenda, unlocking new sources of sustainable revenue, green investments, and long-term economic development.

“The revenues of over USD 1 billion from compliance carbon credits will be deployed over a 15-year extendable period, funding crucial infrastructure, social welfare, and climate adaptation initiatives.

“Establishing a Strong and Inclusive Governance Framework Ensuring the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and multi-sectoral participation,” Oshodi stated.